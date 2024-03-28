Pro-Trump Alternate Electors in Arizona Plead the Fifth BEFORE GRAND JURY as Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes Weighs Criminal Charges

Pro-Trump electors in Arizona pleaded the Fifth before a grand jury as Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes decides whether to bring criminal charges.

Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes admitted last year she is investigating Trump’s 2020 alternate electors from Arizona.

Mayes’ office knew the alternate electors were going to invoke their Fifth Amendment rights but she made them appear before a grand jury anyway. This is a highly unusual and risky move.

The Fifth Amendment allows a person to exercise their right to remain silent to protect against self-incrimination.

Democrat prosecutors requiring the Pro-Trump alternate electors to plead the Fifth before a grand jury could unnecessarily prejudice the grand jurors.

Although the Fifth Amendment is not an admission of guilt, grand jurors may assume the pro-Trump alternate electors are guilty.

“The prosecutors’ decision to require these people to appear in person is the latest escalation of the long-running probe by the state’s attorney general, Kris Mayes, into election interference by Trump allies. The tactic is also highly unusual and risks biasing the grand jury against key targets of the probe, according to independent legal experts who have worked as both prosecutors and defense lawyers.” Politico reported.

“If the grand jury charges them, it could even provide a longshot basis for the targets to challenge the indictment,” Politico said.

“But prosecutors working for Mayes have required some of the false electors they’re investigating to physically appear before the grand jury and formally assert their Fifth Amendment rights — despite the fact that their defense lawyers told prosecutors they would take that step, according to two people familiar with the probe who were granted anonymity to share the details on the sensitive investigation,” the magazine reported.

When the Democrats cast alternate electors it’s called ‘dueling electors.’ When the Republicans cast alternate electors it’s called ‘fake electors’ and indictments come down from crooked Democrat attorneys general.

Democrat prosecutors in other states are also targeting Trump’s alternate electors.

In July Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel criminally charged 16 dueling ‘Trump electors’ in the state’s 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently indicted three of Trump’s alternate electors in Georgia as part of her RICO and conspiracy case against Trump.