Associated Press Admits Bogus Charges Against Trump 2020 Alternative Electors Are ‘Part of a Campaign to Deter’ Republicans in 2024

The Associated Press admitted the obvious in a report on Friday: “Charges against Trump’s 2020 ‘fake electors’ are expected to deter a repeat this year.”

Author Nicholas Riccardi goes even further, suggesting the latest indictment of 18 people in Arizona “could help shape the landscape of challenges to the 2024 election.”

81 Million vote-getter Joe Biden must be proud of his comrades in Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and New York.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the still questionably elected Kris Mayes announced felony charges against 18 Trump allies and alternative electors on Wednesday afternoon for the non-crime of questioning the 2020 election. She defended her witch hunt and the curious timing of the indictment – just months before the 2024 general election.

The charges include nine counts of conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices, fraudulent schemes and practices, and forgery. “Defendants and unindicted coconspirators schemed to prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency to keep Unindicted Coconspirator 1 in office against the will of Arizona’s voters,” the indictment alleges.

Elen leftist operatives and leftwing media admit the charges are a warning shot to anyone who may want to challenge the 2024 election. See the full list of 18 defendants facing felony charges in Arizona here.

Mayes recently said the quiet part out loud late last month, declaring, “We absolutely have to get President Biden reelected,” before announcing the indictment by an Arizona grand jury in the latest election interference lawfare.

However, the alleged crime is perfectly legal and has legal precedent.

Per Politico:

By December 1960, it was clear Kennedy had won. Only Hawaii’s result remained in doubt. Nixon had prevailed by just 140 votes, according to the initial results, which were certified by the governor. A recount was underway on Dec. 19, 1960, when presidential electors across the nation were required by law to meet and cast their ballots. Nixon’s Hawaii electors met and cast their three votes in an official ceremony. But nearby, Kennedy’s three elector nominees gathered and signed their own certificates, delivering them to Washington as though Kennedy had won the state.

As was done in Hawaii, Arizona's Trump electors met and cast their votes in case of a successful legal challenge while lawsuits challenging the stolen 2020 election were still ongoing.

Recall that the Arizona Attorney General at the time, Mark Brnovich, released a report on his investigation in April 2022, stating that “between 100,000 and 200,000 ballots were transported without a proper chain of custody,” and individuals would be prosecuted for election fraud. However, the weak, lethargic AG never followed through.

Even the election officials in Maricopa County, which accounts for roughly 60% of Arizona's voters, knew the election was rigged with dead voters, ballot harvesting, and shady machine software and admitted that the County’s in-house audit of the 2020 election was “bulsh*t.” Former Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri previously stated that his colleagues lied because they were too scared to do a real audit in conversations while the Arizona 2020 election audit was ongoing.

The AP article also cites David Becker, the far-left operative who founded the Soros-funded ERIC system, and Justin Levitt of the Brennan Center, one of the organizations that petitioned the Biden Department of Justice to shut down the 2020 election audit in Arizona, to drive home the point that the reason behind the indictments is deterrence.

The same people who have been trying to deter election investigations since November 2020 are finally getting their wish thanks to the Marxist Attorneys General and District Attorneys the Biden Regime sent in to go after Republicans.

The Federalist reports,

The outlet cited Center for Election Innovation & Research founder David Becker — whose organization helped dump hundreds of millions of dollars in "Zuckbucks" into local election offices to influence election administration — to emphasize the "deterrent effect." "People are going to have to think twice about doing things to undermine the election," Becker told the AP. "The deterrent effect is real." Riccardi also quoted Justin Levitt, a veteran of the left-wing Brennan Center who was tapped as a senior adviser for "democracy and voting rights" by the Biden White House in 2021, to cheer the "severity" of the lawfare being waged against Republicans. "One of the things that fosters deterrence most is swiftness and severity," Levitt reportedly said. "Though the wheels of justice are turning slow, they are turning, and we are seeing consequences for the lieutenants in this conspiracy." It's not just the AP drawing the connection. A well-known election integrity advocate told The Federalist she was contacted by a New York Times reporter on Thursday and was asked whether the Arizona indictments and other "state elections cases impact your strategy/approach to the 2024 election?"

Additionally, as the Federalist notes, Peter Beinart wrote an article in The Atlantic on November 21, 2016, titled "The Electoral College Was Meant to Stop Men Like Trump From Being President," as many Democrats urged electors to vote for Hillary Clinton following her 2016 defeat. Larry Lessig also wrote for The Washington Post on November 24, 2016, an article titled "The Constitution lets the electoral college choose the winner. They should choose Clinton."