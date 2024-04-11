INSANITY: Far-left Democrat Proposes RACIST Tax Policy | Beyond the Headlines

When the left accuses you of one thing – just know you can be assured they’re carrying out that same thing they’re accusing you of. In this case, a far-left radical Democrat congresswoman has proposed that black people not pay taxes – while claiming that the government is using systemic racism against black people.
Elijah Schaffer explains all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
