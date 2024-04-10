Radical Democrat Congresswoman Suggests Exempting Black People from Paying Taxes (VIDEO)

A far-left Democrat Congresswoman has suggested she is supportive of one the most shocking forms of racial discrimination: exempting black people in America from having to pay taxes as a form of reparations while other racial groups have to fork over money to Uncle Sam.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) made the suggestion to host Jehan “J” Carter on ‘The Black Lawyers Podcast’ last week, as the Daily Mail reported.

When Carter asked Crockett about reparations for black people, she told the host, “I don’t know, that’s not necessarily a bad idea” and that it may not be as objectionable to simply handing out money to people.

She goes on to argue that reparations in some form are necessary. “We end up being so far behind,” she whines.

Crockett then admits that the no-tax scheme may face challenges because poorer blacks are not paying taxes to begin with. She agrees with Carter that poorer blacks may just want checks from the government, like what happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH:

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) suggests exempting blacks from taxes. She then says maybe it’s not the best idea because many blacks don’t pay any taxes anyway… so maybe give free checks. pic.twitter.com/hPCNleGl1p — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2024

TRANSCRIPT:

CROCKETT: Just this past week I saw, I don’t remember which celebrity, but it was actually a celebrity, and I was like, I don’t know that that’s not necessarily a bad idea, but I’d have to think it through a lot,” she began in a clip circulating social media. One of the things that they propose is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time. But at the same time, it may not be as objectionable to some people about actually giving out dollars. But obviously, then you start dealing with the different tax brackets and things like that, and that’s one of the reasons that you know, we argue that reparations make sense because so many black folks — not only do you owe for the labor that was stolen, killed and all the other things, right? — but the fact is, we end up being so far behind. If you do the no-tax thing for people that are already, say, struggling and not paying taxes in the first place… CARTER (laughing): They may want those checks like they got from COVID… CROCKETT: Exactly!

Here is Crockett’s full interview: