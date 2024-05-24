Biden FALLS APART Three Times in the Same Press Conference | Beyond the Headlines

Another day, another Biden gaffe — and this time, it was a rapid-fire of Biden blunders. Shortly after he was asked questions about Kenyan soldiers being sent to Haiti to quell the violence, Joe couldn’t even remember the question, which leads us to a bigger question — does Joe even know where he is anymore?
Elijah Schaffer gets into all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
