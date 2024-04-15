Florida Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo on Fauci: “Dishonest, Self-Serving Political Animal Who Happens to Have Scientific Training”

Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, has been vocal about his concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Gateway Pundit reported in December that Dr. Ladapo sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Califf and CDC Director Mandy Cohen pressing for greater transparency about the potential for DNA integration into the human genome—a concern that could have far-reaching implications.

In May of 2023, Ladapo sent a letter to Califf and former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky regarding the risks of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

In January, Ladapo called for a halt in the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Recently, Ladapo joined Stay Free with Russell Brand to discuss the current state of public health in the U.S. and didn’t hold back when it came to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Brand asked, “Can you tell us the lessons we can learn from the figure of Anthony Fauci.”

Dr. Ladapo responded, “Maybe lesson number one is to really examine the deliverer of your information. I think a lot of people, early on, were just completely snowed by Dr. Fauci.”

“But there were a few voices that could see him for who he is.”

“And who he is is a dishonest, self-serving political animal who happens to have scientific training.”

“And we saw him…he misled people in so many ways. The whole mask thing was just epic. He was sitting in that 60 Minutes interview saying, ‘No one really needs to wear one.’ Which actually was consistent with the science, because the science hasn’t been supportive.”

“And then he flipped the script, and we were up to maybe two or three masks by the time the pandemic was actually starting to cool down.”

“So you’ve got to look at the sources of information and really feel whether they resonate with you in terms of your connection with what feels true.”

“And he clearly…I don’t have anything against him, actually…but you can look at him, and he is obviously a dishonest and untrustworthy person.”

Watch the full excellent interview: