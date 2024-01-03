Florida State Surgeon General Ladapo Calls for Halt in Use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

The Gateway Pundit reported in December that Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Califf and CDC Director Mandy Cohen pressing for greater transparency about the potential for DNA integration into the human genome—a concern that could have far-reaching implications.
The Florida Public Health Integrity Committee discussed these issues on November 14, 2023, and Ladapo urged the FDA to consider their findings.
In addition, he reminded Califf of a previous communication dated May 10, 2023, which had yet to receive a response.
On May 10, Ladapo sent a letter to Califf and former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky regarding the risks of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.
On December 14, 2023, the FDA provided a written response providing no evidence that DNA integration assessments have been conducted to address risks outlined by the FDA themselves in 2007.
Now, Ladapo has called for a halt in the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, noting the following concerns:
- Questions regarding the safety of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines due to Nucleic Acid Contaminants and billions of DNA fragments per dose with their associated potential risks.
- Concerns with lipid nanoparticle efficiency in delivering contaminant DNA and the potential risk of Simian Virus 40 (SV40) DNA integration into human cells.
- Concerns regarding the FDA’s lack of evidence of DNA integration assessments.
I am calling for a halt to the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
“The FDA’s response does not provide data or evidence that the DNA integration assessments they recommended themselves have been performed. Instead, they pointed to genotoxicity studies – which are inadequate assessments for DNA integration risk. In addition, they obfuscated the difference between the SV40 promoter/enhancer and SV40 proteins, two elements that are distinct.
DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients. If the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings.
Providers concerned about patient health risks associated with COVID-19 should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment. It is my hope that, in regard to COVID-19, the FDA will one day seriously consider its regulatory responsibility to protect human health, including the integrity of the human genome.”
In September, Ladapo issued a warning to Americans about the new Covid vaccine, “There’s essentially no evidence for it. There’s been no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people. There’s been no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people…”
Florida’s Surgeon General slams the new, untested mRNA vaccine:
"There's essentially no evidence for it. There's been no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people. There's been no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people…"
