Florida State Surgeon General Ladapo Calls for Halt in Use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

The Gateway Pundit reported in December that Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Califf and CDC Director Mandy Cohen pressing for greater transparency about the potential for DNA integration into the human genome—a concern that could have far-reaching implications.

The Florida Public Health Integrity Committee discussed these issues on November 14, 2023, and Ladapo urged the FDA to consider their findings.

In addition, he reminded Califf of a previous communication dated May 10, 2023, which had yet to receive a response.

On May 10, Ladapo sent a letter to Califf and former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky regarding the risks of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

On December 14, 2023, the FDA provided a written response providing no evidence that DNA integration assessments have been conducted to address risks outlined by the FDA themselves in 2007.

Now, Ladapo has called for a halt in the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, noting the following concerns:

Questions regarding the safety of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines due to Nucleic Acid Contaminants and billions of DNA fragments per dose with their associated potential risks.

Concerns with lipid nanoparticle efficiency in delivering contaminant DNA and the potential risk of Simian Virus 40 (SV40) DNA integration into human cells.

Concerns regarding the FDA’s lack of evidence of DNA integration assessments.

I am calling for a halt to the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/olg8VTh6gB — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) January 3, 2024