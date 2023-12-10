DEVELOPING: Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo Confirms Detection of DNA Fragments in COVID mRNA Vaccines

The Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, is demanding answers from Dr. Robert M. Califf, the Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regarding the detection of host cell DNA fragments in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

The Florida Surgeon General sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Califf and CDC Director Mandy Cohen on December 6, pressing for greater transparency about the potential for DNA integration into the human genome—a concern that could have far-reaching implications.

The Florida Public Health Integrity Committee discussed these issues on November 14, 2023, and Ladapo urged the FDA to consider their findings. In addition, he reminded Califf of a previous communication dated May 10, 2023, which had yet to receive a response.

On May 10, Ladapo sent a letter to Califf and former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky regarding the risks of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

The letter reads:

Your ongoing decision to ignore many of the risks associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, alongside your efforts to manipulate the public into thinking they are harmless, have resulted in deep distrust in the American health care system. Beginning with Operation Warp Speed, and possibly to be continued with an additional $5 billion investment in Project NextGen, the federal government has relentlessly forced a premature vaccine into the arms of the American people with little to no concern for the serious adverse ramifications. … Data are unequivocal: After the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) reporting increased by 1,700%, including a 4,400% increase in life-threatening conditions. We are not the first to observe such a trend. Dismissing this pronounced increase as being solely due to reporting trends is a callous denial of corroborating scientific evidence also pointing to increased risk and a poor safety profile. It also fails to explain the disproportionate increase in life-threatening adverse events for the mRNA vaccines compared to all adverse events.

In the letter sent last week, Ladapo raised alarms about potential nucleic acid contaminants in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, particularly those in combination with lipid nanoparticles and the identified Simian Virus 40 (SV40) promoter/enhancer DNA.

“Lipid nanoparticles are an efficient vehicle for delivery of the mRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines into human cells, and may therefore be an equally efficient vehicle for delivering contaminant DNA into human cells. The presence of SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA may also pose a unique and heightened risk of DNA integration into host cells,” wrote in the letter.

The 2007 FDA guidelines warn of the potential for DNA integration to impact oncogenes and cause chromosomal instability.

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, with their lipid nanoparticle delivery system, ostensibly increase the risk of DNA fragment integration into the human genome. The letter states:

DNA integration could theoretically impact a human’s oncogenes – the genes which can transform a healthy cell into a cancerous cell.

DNA integration may result in chromosomal instability.

The Guidance for Industry discusses biodistribution of DNA vaccines and how such integration could affect unintended parts of the body including blood, heart, brain, liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries/testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, spleen, the site of administration and subcutis at injection site.

Surgeon General Ladapo’s letter concluded with a trio of pertinent questions for the FDA:

Have drug manufacturers evaluated the risk of human genome integration or mutagenesis of residual DNA contaminants from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines alongside the additional risk of DNA integration from the lipid nanoparticle delivery system and SV40 promoter/enhancer? Has FDA inquired any information from the drug manufacturers to investigate such risk? Do current FDA standards for acceptable and safe quantity of residual DNA (present as known contaminants in biological therapies) consider the lipid nanoparticle delivery system for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines? Considering the potentially wide biodistribution of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and DNA contaminants beyond the local injection site, have you evaluated the risk of DNA integration in reproductive cells with respect to the lipid nanoparticle delivery system?

Given the widespread use of these vaccines, Ladapo urged a rapid response. He requested written answers by December 13, 2023, stating that the American people and scientific community deserved transparency on this matter to inform their decisions about the vaccines.

You can read the full letter here.

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2022 that researchers in Sweden published a new alarming study showing that Pfizer’s experimental mRNA Covid vaccine can modify DNA within the human genome.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine (MDPI), found that the SARS-CoV-2 RNA within the Pfizer vaccine can reverse-transcribe itself and install itself within the DNA of the human genome within a matter of just six hours following exposure to the vaccine.

Aside from the self-explanatory issues of modifying DNA in humans without their knowledge, the changes can cause “genotoxic side effects,” according to the study.

From the study, titled “Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line:”

“Our study shows that BNT162b2 can be reverse transcribed to DNA in liver cell line Huh7, and this may give rise to the concern if BNT162b2-derived DNA may be integrated into the host genome and affect the integrity of genomic DNA, which may potentially mediate genotoxic side effects.”

Researchers determined that the mRNA concoction is able to enter the human cell lining at “high efficiency” after observing the phenomenon happen within human liver cells in vitro (a lab setting). They detected “high levels” of the foreign DNA within the liver cell after just a few hours. There were also rapid changes in gene expression within the affected cells.

This foreign DNA mirrored the BNT162b2 mRNA contained in the experimental vaccine.

The shocking results of this study completely contradict what the so-called public health ‘experts’ have been claiming for months – that the experimental mRNA vaccines can not, and will not, modify people’s DNA. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) even says as much, very explicitly, on their website, but, just like with all of the other baseless claims about the safety and efficacy of this gene therapy being billed as a vaccine, this too is proving to be false.

And, it’s not as if there were no warning signs about this before the Swedish paper was published. Multiple other studies have shown similar results, especially when conducting clinical trials on animals. One of which was cited by the Swedish paper and showed “reversible hepatic effects in animals that received the BNT162b2 injection.”

What’s even more worrisome, though, is that preclinical data for the vaccine has demonstrated the messenger RNA can travel to several other organs in addition to the liver, including the spleen, heart, kidney, lung, and brain. And it doesn’t take much to begin seeing the effects as Researchers found that the mRNA entered the liver cell line with high efficiency despite “the concentration [of mRNA] in the liver [being] roughly 100 times lower than that of the intramuscular injection site.”

Pfizer’s own cooked clinical data even showed the mRNA was traveling to – and could be found in, several critical organs after injection – including the reproductive organs, according to researchers.

According to Dr. McCullough, who is the most published cardiologist in history, this is the first hard evidence that shows the experimental vaccines do, in fact, change the DNA of the person who is injected.

It looks like all those “crazy conspiracy theorists” were right again.