BREAKING: Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Criminally Charges 16 Dueling ‘Trump Electors’ in 2020 Election

Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday criminally charged 16 dueling ‘Trump electors’ in the state’s 2020 election.

Nessel made the announcement on Tuesday.

The charged defendants are:

Each of the 16 defendants have been charged with the following felonies:

Michigan’s attorney general on Tuesday criminally charged 16 so-called “fake electors” for former President Donald Trump, accusing them of a fraudulent effort to reverse President Joe Biden’s victory in the state’s 2020 election.

The 16 people each face eight charges, including conspiracy, election law forgery, and uttering and publishing, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a video announcement.

Nessel called the alleged plan a “desperate effort” to “undermine democracy.” Several of the accused are active in Republican politics.

Nessel has not ruled out potential criminal charges against additional defendants, her office said.

The case is the first time that any members of fake Electoral College slates for Trump have been criminally charged.