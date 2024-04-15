House Votes at 6:30 PM Monday Night to Kill FISA Spying on Americans without Warrant – Call Your Representative Today!… Number Below

On Friday, the House voted 273 to 147 in favor of extending Section 702 of FISA, a provision originally enacted in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.

This legislation permits U.S. agencies to monitor foreign targets abroad but has come under scrutiny for its implications and past misuse in surveilling American citizens. The vote displayed a uniparty alliance, with 147 Democrats and 126 Republicans supporting the bill, while 88 Republicans and 59 Democrats opposed it.

The approved legislation proposes a two-year extension for the surveillance program.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois) stated her opposition, referencing past abuses: “I voted NO on reauthorizing FISA without a warrant requirement and serious reforms. FISA was misused by Obama to spy on the Trump campaign, and under Biden, to monitor his critics, including Tucker Carlson.”

An amendment was proposed by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), which would have required a warrant for the FBI to conduct surveillance on Americans under FISA. The floor vote resulted in a tie vote of 212-212. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) then broke the deadlock by casting the tie-breaking vote against the amendment, a move criticized by grassroots supporters.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has not given up following Friday’s disappointing vote by RINOs, Democrats and Speaker Johnson.

Rep. Luna sent a letter to all 435 members of Congrees on Monday urging them to protect civil liberties, follow the US Constitution and fix the current legislation to make it constitutional.

I sent a letter to all 435 of my colleagues asking for them to #KillFISA today. We can amend the current form so that it is constitutional. We will be voting at 6:30pm. To my colleagues: please join me in protecting our civil liberties. We can fix this. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 15, 2024

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna sent this letter to all 435 members of Congress urging them to follow the US Constitution and correct the FISA bill in a vote this evening in the US House of Representatives.

Luna asks her colleagues: “Is the 118th Congress going to set the precedent that we, as Members of Congress, will be protected from warrantless searches but that the everyday Americans that we represent will not be?”

page 2



Rep. Luna is specifically targeting the the 56 Members of Congress who voted for final passage of H.R. 7888, the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act, after supporting the warrant amendment to vote NO on the motion to table on Monday.

We have a second vote on FISA TOMORROW!!! I urge all Members of Congress to vote NO on the motion to table the motion to reconsider. I am specifically asking the 56 Members of Congress who voted for final passage of H.R. 7888, the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America… pic.twitter.com/0GIYl4gnYd — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 15, 2024

Senator Mike Lee is urging Republican Representatives to VOTE NO today on the motion to table the motion to reconsider.

Senator Mike Lee: The FISA 702 fight in the House isn't over. Some representatives voted to reauthorize 702 even though the amendment requiring a warrant narrowly failed. I suspect some of them are having regrets about how they voted on Friday—or at least they should be. And tomorrow they have the chance to redeem themselves when the House votes on a motion to table the motion to reconsider the reauthorization of FISA 702 *without* a warrant requirement. I implore all House members to vote "no," and take a stand for the Fourth Amendment.

The FISA 702 fight in the House isn’t over. Some representatives voted to reauthorize 702 even though the amendment requiring a warrant narrowly failed. I suspect some of them are having regrets about how they voted on Friday—or at least they should be. And tomorrow they… https://t.co/mpfBaqzLmr — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 15, 2024

Here is Anna Paulina Luna’s message to Americans today.