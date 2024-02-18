Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) Requests Formal Inquiry into Intelligence committee Chair Mike Turner (R-OH) for “Reckless Disregard” in Sounding Alarm on “Serious National Security Threat” in Attempt to Interfere with FISA Reform Legislation and Ensure Funding for Ukraine

Rep Andy Ogles (R-TN) sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, requesting an inquiry and possible removal of House Intelligence Chair Mike Turner (R-OH) from his committee, after Turner sent a letter to colleagues raising concern over “an urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability that should be known by all Congressional Policy Makers.”

Ogles believes that this was an attempt to create unfounded worry in pursuit of a “political agenda” to prevent the passage of FISA reform legislation.

The Hill reported on Wednesday,

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said “there is no need for public alarm” after House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R-Ohio) called on President Biden to declassify information about a “serious national security threat.” “I saw Chairman Turner’s statement on the issue and I want to assure the American people, there is no need for public alarm,” Johnson told reporters in the Capitol on Wednesday. “We are going to work together to address this matter, as we do all sensitive matters that are classified.” “We just want to assure everyone: Steady hands are at the wheel, we’re working on it, and there’s no need for alarm,” he added. The Speaker would not reveal specifics of the threat, saying he was “not at liberty to disclose classified information and really can’t say much more.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported in December, Rep. Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) Protect Liberty and End Warrantless Surveillance Act (PLEWSA), a bipartisan bill to overhaul Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), was approved by the House Judiciary Committee in December. The House Intelligence Committee advanced a competing bill to reauthorize FISA and intelligence agencies’ power to spy on the American people. In a controversial move by the Speaker, both bills were pulled from the floor last year, which rubberstamped the extension of FISA 702 and warrantless surveillance of Americans through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) until April 2024.

With the FBI’s involvement in spying on President Trump as a candidate and President of the United States since 2015, it is clear that intel agencies cannot be trusted. Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) told The Gateway Pundit after the vote on Biggs’ FISA reform was canceled that he has no doubt the intelligence agencies under Joe Biden would spy on Trump again “in a heartbeat.”

“In hindsight, it has become clear that the intent was not to ensure the safety of our homeland and the American people, but rather to ensure additional funding for Ukraine and passage of an unreformed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA),” said Ogles in his letter to Mike Johnson, while slamming Mike Turner for his “reckless disregard of the implications and consequences said information would have on geopolitics, domestic and foreign markets, or the well-being and psyche of the American people.”

“This act constituted poor judgement at a minimum and a complete breach of trust influenced by the pursuit of a political agenda at a maximum.”

Ogles further requested an inquiry into “any impact the Chairman’s statements may have had on U.S. foreign and domestic policy,” adding, “should the Chairman retain his post, you have a duty and an obligation to reassure this body (Congress) and the American people that the processes of the Intelligence Committee have not been corrupted by the very institutions they are charged with monitoring.”

New: Andy Ogles calls for probe of House Intel Chair Turner’s decision to warn of a “serious” natsec threat In letter to Speaker Johnson, Ogles said it “constituted poor judgement at a minimum and a complete breach of trust influenced by the pursuit of a political agenda at” max pic.twitter.com/EkckbU82lQ — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) February 15, 2024

Read the full letter below: