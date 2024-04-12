NEVER FORGET: Chris Wray’s FBI Illegally Used FISA to Spy on Americans 278,000 Times without Warrant – Including Trump, J6 Families and Trump Donors

126 House Republicans joined Democrats on Friday to renew the FISA warrantless spy program by a vote of 273 to 147.
The final vote on Section 702 of the Foreign Surveillance Act was 273-147, with 126 Republicans in favor of betraying the American people. The legislation now heads to the Democrat-led Senate where it will presumably pass and then be signed into law by Joe Biden.
Section 702 is scheduled to expire on April 19.
Via the Office of the Clerk, here were the 126 Republicans who voted yes:
Aderholt Alabama
Allen Georgia
Amodei Nevada
Bacon Nebraska
Balderson Ohio
Barr Kentucky
Bentz Oregon
Bergman Michigan
Bice Oklahoma
Buchanan Florida
Bucshon Indiana
Burgess Texas
Calvert California
Carl Alabama
Carter Georgia
Carter Texas
Chavez-DeRemer Oregon
Ciscomani Arizona
Cole Oklahoma
Crawford Arkansas
Crenshaw Texas
D’Esposito New York
De La Cruz Texas
Diaz-Balart Florida
Duarte California
Edwards North Carolina
Ellzey Texas
Emmer Minnesota
Estes Kansas
Ezell Mississippi
Feenstra Iowa
Ferguson Georgia
Fitzpatrick Pennsylvania
Fleischmann Tennessee
Flood Nebraska
Franklin Florida
Gallagher Wisconsin
Garbarino New York
Garcia California
Gimenez Florida
Gonzales Texas
Granger Texas
Graves Louisiana
Graves Missouri
Grothman Wisconsin
Guest Mississippi
Guthrie Kentucky
Hern Oklahoma
Hill Arkansas
Hinson Iowa
Houchin Indiana
Hudson North Carolina
Huizenga Michigan
Jackson Texas
James Michigan
Johnson Louisiana
Johnson South Dakota
Joyce Ohio
Kean New Jersey
Kelly Mississippi
Kelly Pennsylvania
Kiggans Virginia
Kiley California
Kim California
Kustoff Tennessee
LaHood Illinois
LaLota New York
Lamborn Colorado
Latta Ohio
LaTurner Kansas
Lawler New York
Lee Florida
Letlow Louisiana
Lucas Oklahoma
Malliotakis New York
Maloy Utah
McCaul Texas
McClain Michigan
McHenry North Carolina
Miller (OH) Ohio
Miller (WV) West Virginia
Miller-Meeks Iowa
Molinaro New York
Moolenaar Michigan
Moore (UT) Utah
Moran Texas
Murphy North Carolina
Newhouse Washington
Nunn (IA) Iowa
Obernolte California
Palmer Alabama
Pence Indiana
Pfluger Texas
Reschenthaler Pennsylvania
Rodgers (WA) Washington
Rogers (AL) Alabama AYE
Rogers (KY) Kentucky
Rose Tennessee
Rouzer North Carolina
Rutherford Florida
Salazar Florida
Scalise Louisiana
Scott Georgia
Sessions Texas
Simpson Idaho
Smith (NE) Nebraska
Smucker Pennsylvania
Stauber Minnesota
Steel California
Stefanik New York
Steil Wisconsin
Strong Alabama
Tenney New York
Thompson Pennsylvania
Turner Ohio
Valadao California
Wagner Missouri
Walberg Michigan
Waltz Florida
Webster (FL) Florida
Wenstrup Ohio
Williams (NY) New York
Williams (TX) Texas
Wilson (SC) South Carolina
Wittman Virginia
Womack Arkansas
Shortly before final passage, the House rejected a commonsense amendment from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) which would require a warrant to spy on Americans. 86 Republicans voted for authoritarianism, with Speaker Mike Johnson casting the decisive vote.
NEW: 86 Republicans just voted against @RepAndyBiggsAZ’s amendment to require a warrant to spy on Americans under FISA causing it to fail.
Here are the names: pic.twitter.com/6mAoJfnlac
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2024
Former Trump official Kash Patel reminded Americans of the hundreds of thousands of times the DOJ-FBI used FISA to spy on Americans.
According to an official intelligence document the FBI illegally used FISA 278,000 times to spy on Americans including their political enemies like President Trump, Trump donors, and January 6 families.
This comes from the 2022 memorandum on FISA abuses.
On page 29 of the report: 23,132 separate queries on J6 protesters to find evidence of possible foreign influence despite having no indication of foreign influence related to the query terms used.
On page 31 of the report the analysts admitted to 278,000 non-compliant FBI queries of raw FISA-acquired information.
Kash Patel posted this on Truth Social.
Republican lawmakers passed the FISA renewal anyway. They do not represent the people. They represent their deep state masters.