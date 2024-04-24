Absolutely Vile: Joe Biden Makes Sign of the Cross at Abortion Rally in Florida

On Tuesday, Biden traveled to Tampa, Florida, to participate in a campaign event and give a speech at Hillsborough Community College.

After wrapping his speech at Hillsborough, Biden headed over to a campaign office in Tampa where he peppered amongst a litany of lies about his life, time to cheerlead for abortion and thoroughly enrage Catholics.

During the rally, an abortion promoter voiced complaints about Florida’s six-week limit for abortions, during which Biden turned his back on his faith and his God and made the sign of the cross.

Catholic Vote condemned his disgusting politicization of faith sharing on X, “This. Is. VILE!”

They continued, “You cannot be Catholic and support abortion! You cannot invoke GOD and promote Death!”

This. Is. VILE! President Biden makes the Sign of the Cross at an abortion rally in Florida! You cannot be Catholic and support abortion! You cannot invoke GOD and promote Death! pic.twitter.com/aG4P542EM0 — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) April 23, 2024

Catholic Vote’s President Brian Burch said, in a statement, “Biden’s decision to make the Sign of the Cross in support of abortion extremism is a despicable charade that attempts to co-opt a sacred practice in support of his new abortion religion. His gesture openly mocks the Christian belief in the sanctity of life.”

“There is no divine support for destroying the lives of innocent children, and he should know better. Biden’s gesture suggests he is either terribly naive, or senile, or callously indifferent to the foundational beliefs of millions of Christians in America.”

Biden’s commitment to Catholic doctrine and teachings has been called into question by many within the Church.

On April 5, Michigan Bishop Robert Gruss of the Diocese of Saginaw lectured at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption and discussed Biden.

Gruss said that as far as his opinion of Biden, he pities him.

“I don’t have any anger towards the president. I feel sorry for him. I’m not angry at him, he’s just stupid,” Gruss said.

The congregation laughed again, prompting Gruss to clarify, “It’s not stupidity in the derogatory way, it’s stupidity in the sense of […] he doesn’t understand the Catholic faith.”

Mother Miriam of the Lamb of God, formerly Rosalind Moss, a Catholic nun, publicly criticized Joe Biden, calling him “inept and evil” and suggesting that reelecting former President Donald Trump would be “an act of God.”

Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the Washington Archdiocese, called Biden a ‘cafeteria Catholic.’

“I would say that he’s very sincere about his faith. But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts. There is a phrase that we have used in the past, a ‘cafeteria Catholic’ — you choose that which is attractive, and dismiss that which is challenging,” the Archbishop said.