WATCH: Bishop Says Biden Doesn’t Understand Catholicism — ‘I’m Not Angry at Him, He’s Just Stupid’

A Catholic bishop in Michigan has said that Joe Biden does not understand Catholicism.

Biden has long claimed to be a devout Catholic despite his policies being deeply contrary to the church’s teachings.

Michigan Bishop Robert Gruss of the Diocese of Saginaw lectured at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption on April 5 and discussed Biden.

Fox News reports, “Asking the faithful to interrogate their own hatreds and resentments, the bishop pointed out that destructive lack of forgiveness does not apply only to individuals they know, but also public figures and institutions.”

“If you’re harboring bad, negative, resentful feelings towards our president, you’re not free,” Gruss said. “Otherwise, you’re letting him control you and your thoughts and your words and your actions. And I guarantee that if he is a problem for you, then those thoughts, words, and actions are negative — they’re gonna come out and then we commit sin. That’s what sin is.”

“How many times have you confessed your anger towards the president?” the bishop asked, making the crowd laugh. “I’m serious, I’m not kidding. If you have it, you should be confessing it. Otherwise, you’re not free.”

Gruss said that as far as his opinion of Biden, he pities him.

“I don’t have any anger towards the president. I feel sorry for him. I’m not angry at him, he’s just stupid,” Gruss said.

The congregation laughed again, prompting Gruss to clarify, “It’s not stupidity in the derogatory way, it’s stupidity in the sense of […] he doesn’t understand the Catholic faith.”

WATCH THE FULL LECTURE HERE: