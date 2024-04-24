Joe Biden in Tampa: “I Used to Drive an 18-Wheeler” – Biden Has Never Driven an 18-Wheeler (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Tampa, Florida to participate in a campaign event.

After wrapping up a speech at Hillsborough Community College, Biden headed over to a campaign office in Tampa.

Biden told several lies to the campaign volunteers.

He falsely claimed he was involved in the civil rights movement as a kid.

Then he claimed he used to drive an 18-wheeler.

“Besides, I used to drive an 18-wheeler,” Biden said to staffers at his campaign office in Tampa.

WATCH:

This is one of Joe Biden’s favorite lies.

Joe Biden has never driven an 18-wheeler.

The closest Joe Biden ever got to driving an 18-wheeler was riding in a truck in 1973.

Biden has repeated this lie many times.

“I used to drive a truck. It’s a long story – anyway… and I thought I was gonna get to drive one of these suckers today,” Biden said pointing to one of the trucks behind him.

WATCH:

The White House previously told Fox News that Joe Biden riding in a truck in 1973 is the same thing as driving an 18-wheeler.

When pressed about Biden’s claim and noting that riding in a truck is not the same as driving one, the White House said that Biden used to drive a school bus as a summer job.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

