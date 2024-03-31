Wilton Cardinal Gregory Says Biden is a ‘Cafeteria Catholic’ – “He Picks and Chooses Dimensions of the Faith to Highlight While Ignoring or Even Contradicting Other Parts” (VIDEO)

Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the Washington Archdiocese, was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning to discuss the Catholic faith.

In particular, he commented on Joe Biden’s faith and tried to explain how he sees his Catholic faith.

“I would say that he’s very sincere about his faith. But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts. There is a phrase that we have used in the past, a ‘cafeteria Catholic’ — you choose that which is attractive, and dismiss that which is challenging,” the Archbishop said.

Watch:

Wilton Cardinal Gregory (@WashArchbishop) on President Biden: “I would say that he's very sincere about his faith. But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts. There is a phrase that… pic.twitter.com/rVEpwLmiyp — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 31, 2024

Perhaps Cardinal Gregory had a point when he referred to “ignoring or even contradicting other parts.”

Biden insulted millions of Christians when he declared “Transgender Visibility Day” which falls on Easter this year.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know. Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/mhixHV9KC2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2024

So on the holiest day of the Christian faith, Biden was focused on transgender “dignity” than on what Easter actually is, the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

To add even more insults to Christians and Americans, Joe Biden banned Christian themed artwork for the White House Easter art contest.

A flyer for the event actually said no “overtly religious themes” allowed among other burdensome rules.

This was a contest for children which goes to show that the Biden regime will do anything to ruin a fun event.