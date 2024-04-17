ABSOLUTELY SICK: Transgender “Vampire” Sexually Assaults Disabled Minor | Beyond the Headlines

As our country loses it’s identity, it’s faith, and it’s moral foundation.. more and more depraved things will happen. The most recent example of this happened in Waukesha – the same place where a crazed BLM activist ran over a crowd of people at a Christmas parade – when a “transgender vampire” sexually assaulted and contributed to the death of a mentally handicapped 16-Year-Old. When will this nightmare end?

Elijah Schaffer discusses this in more detail on today’s Beyond the Headlines.

Beyond The Headlines

