Wisconsin Sex Offender Who Identifies as a Transgender Vampire Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Disabled Minor, Now Charged With Homicide

A Wisconsin registered sex offender who identifies as a “transgender vampire” has been convicted of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled girl — and charged with homicide for allegedly strangling a similarly disabled man.

Adam “Sabrina” Hetke, 35, was convicted last week of first-degree sexual assault by threatening the use of a dangerous weapon and second-degree assault of a mentally ill victim for an attack on a 16-year-old developmentally disabled girl.

Hetke was already a registered sex offender and was released from prison in November 2020

The Waukesha County Freeman reports, “According to the complaint in the case, Hetke met a 16-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities at a Waukesha gas station on July 6, 2021, went to her nearby home, and allegedly sexually assaulted her while keeping a knife nearby and threatening to use it before she jumped out of a bedroom window.”

“Victim A said that the Defendant ‘told her that he was a vampire and that he would bite her if she didn’t do what he wanted,” the complaint said.

Hetke is to be sentenced for the sexual assault on June 7.

The self-described “vampire” is also facing homicide charges in Milwaukee for the April 2021 death of Vydale Thompson-Moody, 28, who also had a cognitive disability.

“Hetke told Milwaukee police the victim in that case was ‘possessed by a demon’ and began stabbing himself in the chest with tongs. Hetke said she was able to exorcise the demon, but the demon then caused the victim to wrap a cord around his neck and pull the ends,” the complaint says.

The New York Post reports, “One witness said he was scared of Hetke, who also went by the name ‘Morrigan’ and claimed she could inject demons into people’s bodies.”

Hetke told the witness that he could inject demons into people’s bodies.

“I killed him. God can’t bring him back, but I can because I’m the devil,” Hetke said, according to the complaint.