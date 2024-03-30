Trump Campaign Blasts Biden’s “Blasphemous” Proclamation Declaring Easter Sunday Transgender Day of Visibility

The Trump campaign issued a statement Saturday blasting Joe Biden’s “blasphemous” proclamation of Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility. The campaign also criticized Biden for barring religious themes from a White House Easter Egg contest for children of National Guard members.

Transgender Day of Visibility was started by an activist in 2009 who set the day of the annual observance for March 31. It is not a federally mandated day of observance such as Vietnam Veterans Day set on March 29 which was signed into law by President Trump in 2017 and was observed on Friday.

Neither Barack Obama nor President Trump observed Transgender Day of Visibility while in office. Joe Biden became the first president to do so in 2021 and he has issued proclamations declaring March 31 Transgender Day of Visibility each year since. Biden and other Democrat officials are being criticized for maintaining the March 31 observance even though it falls this year on Easter Sunday.

Obama posted a statement last year, “On this Transgender Day of Visibility, Michelle and I want every trans person in America—and around the world—to know that we see you and we stand with you. Every LGBTQIA+ person deserves to feel safe and protected.”

Trump campaign press release:

Statement from Trump Campaign on Joe Biden’s Blasphemous Declaration of Trans Visibility Day on Easter Sunday

March 30, 2024 “It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’ Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith. We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.” -Karoline Leavitt, National Press Secretary

The Trump campaign posted a video clip Saturday from President Trump’s 2018 Passover and Easter message:

Complete video:

