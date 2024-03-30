Gov. Kathy Hochul Orders New York Landmarks Lit Up in Trans Flag Colors on Easter Sunday for Transgender Day of Visibility, Including One World Trade Center and Niagara Falls

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issued a proclamation Saturday declaring March 31, Easter Sunday, to be Transgender Visibility Day and ordered state landmarks including One World Trade Center in New York City and Niagara Falls to be illuminated in the colors of the transgender flag.

In 1956, a different New York observed Holy Week:

On Good Friday years ago, NYC skyscrapers lit up with crosses and showed a nation that embraced faith https://t.co/6IPuu9doN6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 7, 2023

Press release by Gov. Hochul:

Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring March 31, 2024 Transgender Day of Visibility, celebrating the trans community in New York State and across the country. The Governor also announced that New York State landmarks will be lit light pink, white and light blue tomorrow, March 31, in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility. “Today we celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility by acknowledging the contributions that members of the transgender community have made in New York State and across the country,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud of the strength transgender New Yorkers display every day and want to make one thing clear: you are always welcome in New York. You are loved.” The landmarks to be lit in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility include: One World Trade Center

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Transgender Day of Visibility was started in 2009 by an activist who chose the date of March 31. It is not a federally mandated day of observance such as Vietnam Veterans Day. Joe Biden and Democrat officials have decided to observe Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday this year rather than push it off for a day out of respect for Easter.