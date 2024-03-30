Gov. Kathy Hochul Orders New York Landmarks Lit Up in Trans Flag Colors on Easter Sunday for Transgender Day of Visibility, Including One World Trade Center and Niagara Falls

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) issued a proclamation Saturday declaring March 31, Easter Sunday, to be Transgender Visibility Day and ordered state landmarks including One World Trade Center in New York City and Niagara Falls to be illuminated in the colors of the transgender flag.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) on Face the Nation, October 1, 2023, screen image.

In 1956, a different New York observed Holy Week:

Press release by Gov. Hochul:

MARCH 30, 2024
Albany, NY
Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring March 31, 2024 Transgender Day of Visibility, celebrating the trans community in New York State and across the country. The Governor also announced that New York State landmarks will be lit light pink, white and light blue tomorrow, March 31, in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility.

“Today we celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility by acknowledging the contributions that members of the transgender community have made in New York State and across the country,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud of the strength transgender New Yorkers display every day and want to make one thing clear: you are always welcome in New York. You are loved.”

The landmarks to be lit in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility include:

One World Trade Center
Kosciuszko Bridge
The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
State Education Building
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
Empire State Plaza
State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
Niagara Falls
Albany International Airport Gateway
Lake Placid Olympic Center
MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Link to text of proclamation.

Transgender Day of Visibility was started in 2009 by an activist who chose the date of March 31. It is not a federally mandated day of observance such as Vietnam Veterans Day. Joe Biden and Democrat officials have decided to observe Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday this year rather than push it off for a day out of respect for Easter.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

