WATCH LIVE: Nikki Haley Announces Exit from Presidential Race at 10 AM ET

Nikki Haley is out!

After 13 months of losing consistiently, Nikki Haley will finally announce her departure from the 2024 GOP presidential primary race.

Nikki Haley will suspend her campaign in a speech in the Charleston area around 10 AM ET, leaving President Trump as the lone major candidate remaining in the race.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Haley will deliver brief remarks in the Charleston area around 10 AM ET. This decision comes after her catastrophic failure on Super Tuesday.

CNN confirmed the Wall Street Journal’s reporting on Haley’s departure from the Presidential race.

Moreover, Haley is NOT expected to endorse President Trump in her speech today. She will instead demand Trump earn the support of the RINOS, Independents, and Democrats who backed her.

During a disastrous appearance on FOX and Friends yesterday, Haley said she had not heard Trump “pledge to me that he would support me if I won, so I don’t know why I have to go and pledge to him that I would support him.”

Haley went on to win just one race last night — hardly — in Vermont, where Democrats admitted to voting for her in the state’s open primary.

The Gateway Pundit reported last night that Biden-supporting Democrats in Vermont and likely other open primary states are voting for Nikki Haley in the open GOP Primaries despite having no plans to vote for her in the November General Election.

Democrat Paul Somerset said, “I’m voting against Trump. I’m not voting for Haley” to “make Trump look weak.”

Meanwhile, President Trump, after winning 14 races on Super Tuesday, now holds 995 of the 1,215 delegates needed to win the nomination, nearly clinching the nomination singlehandedly last night.

Haley is scheduled to speak Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET from Charleston, where she is expected to say that her candidacy forced an important conversation and gave people an alternative to Trump. In a Republican presidential field that topped a dozen candidates last summer, Haley was the final remaining rival to Trump, who for months has been the commanding frontrunner in the GOP race as he makes his third straight White House bid.

