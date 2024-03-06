Polls Close in Vermont and Virginia – Trump Projected Winner in Virginia!

The Super Tuesday polls closed in Vermont and Virginia at 7 pm ET, and Trump has already been projected to win at least 39 of Virginia’s 48 delegates.

According to 270 to win, the allocation of delegates in Virginia is determined as follows:

There are 12 statewide delegates and 33 congressional district delegates (3 per district).

In each case, winner take all where a candidate exceeds 50% of the vote or only one candidate receives 15%.

Otherwise, statewide delegates are proportional to candidates receiving 15% of the vote.

In each district not decided by winner take all, the allocation is based on the number of candidates receiving 15% support.

The final three delegates are unbound.

In Vermont, the candidate who exceeds 50% of statewide votes takes all 17 delegates.

Trump was leading in Vermont as of 7:38 pm with 55.3% of the vote and 2% of total votes in. Trump increased his lead at 7:45 pm to 55.8% and 4% of votes counted.

The race in Vermont is still too early to call. Refresh this page for updates…

Going into today, Trump is already destroying Nikki Haley with 273 delegates to her measly 43 delegates. 1,215 of 2,429 total delegates nationwide are needed to win the GOP nomination for President.

There are a total of 854 GOP delegates up for grabs tonight, nearly half of the total needed to clinch the nomination.

The Results out of Virginia and Vermont are despite Democrats crossing over to vote for Haley in the two open primary elections and “a lot of Haley voters” reportedly saying they plan to vote for Biden in November.

Trump trounces Nikki Haley in a recent nationwide poll of Republican voters by 60% and beats Joe Biden in a general election matchup. This is the only ploy that Haley and the Democrats have to get rid of Trump!

Also, The Gateway Pundit reported on Super Tuesday exit polls from Virginia, which show that more Republican voters believe the 2020 election was stolen from Trump than those who think Biden won a fair election.

More Americans are waking up every day. Joe Biden is toast!

It was just reported that Joe Biden has been predicted to be the winner in Virginia and Vermont, bringing him closer to a Trump matchup in November.

More results from North Carolina are expected at 7:30 pm ET, followed by Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Tennessee at 8 pm, and Arkansas at 8:30 pm.

The Polls in Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas close at 9 pm ET, California and Utah at 11 pm ET, and finally, Alaska at midnight tonight.

The Trump campaign is hosting a watch party at 7:30 as results continue trickling in. Watch live: