“I Get to Do What I Want to Do, Ainsley!” – Yikes! Nikki Haley Snaps at FOX and Friends Host After She’s Called Out for Flip-Flopping on Trump (VIDEO)

Nikki Haley joined FOX and Friends on Super Tuesday morning to discuss her slim chances of picking up a state today on the biggest primary election day of the season.

During her interview Nikki grew increasingly uncomfortable with the questioning from host Ainsley Earhart on her flip-flopping on supporting President Trump if he wins the primary which is almost certain at this point.

Nikki snapped back at Ms. Ainsley.

Ainsley Earhardt: So just set the record straight. Is it no to no labels? Is it yes to support the nominee?

Nikki Haley: I am a conservative Republican. I have been all my, you know, the problem is right now everybody’s saying if you don’t support Donald Trump, you’re a Democrat. That’s terrible. And that’s not unifying and that’s not going to get anyone to win a general election. What I will tell you is I’m a conservative Republican. I have said many, many times I would not run as an independent. I would not run as no labels because I am a Republican. And that’s who I’ve always been. That’s what I’m going to do. And so that’s my focus. What we wanted was to give people a voice. We’re going to have that today. 16 states and territories are going to vote. God bless America that we get to do that and then we’re going to take it from there. That’s what we’ve always.

Ainsley Earhardt: Why the change? Why on the debate stage did you say, I will support the nominee? And now it sounds like you’re saying, if it is Donald Trump, it doesn’t. Mean you’re a Democrat, it just means. You don’t support him.

Nikki Haley: I didn’t waffle on that. What I said is that’s not a decision I have to make today. The convention isn’t until July. We’ve got 16 states voting today. And so we want those 16 states to vote. I haven’t heard him pledge to me that he would support me if I won. So I don’t know why I have to go and pledge to him that I would support him if I won it… I pledged that I would support the nominee when I was on the debate stage. But what I want to do, I get to do what I want to do. Ainsley. If he refused to sign the pledge, I don’t have to go forward, but I’ll make that decision on my own. This is something where I’m focused on an election. When you’re in the middle of a fight, you don’t think about what you’re going to do if you lose. You think about how you’re going to fix things when you win. And that’s what I’m doing. And so as much as everybody wants to go and push me out, I’m not ready to get out yet.