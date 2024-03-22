WARNING: Catastrophic “BLACK SWAN” Event COMING Late 2024, Ron Paul Tells Tucker Carlson

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

STORY 1:  Ron Paul Warns Public to Prepare for Unpredictable ‘Black Swan’ Event During Tucker Carlson Interview (VIDEO)

STORY 2: Riley Gaines Destroys and Humiliates Piers Morgan’s Guest with a Simple Question in Heated Debate on Eliminating Gender in Sports (VIDEO)

STORY 3: VIDEO: Race-Baiting, Anti-Semitic American Airlines Passenger Gets Placed in Headlock and Dragged Off Plane by Fellow Flyer After Foolishly Picking a Fight with Him

STORY 4: Update on Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport Director Shot by ATF

STORY 5: Squatters Flee After Being Confronted by Pair of Vigilantes at Queens, NY House Where Homeowner Was Arrested

