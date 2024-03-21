Squatters Flee After Being Confronted by Pair of Vigilantes at Queens, NY House Where Homeowner Was Arrested



pair of vigilantes

A pair of vigilantes on Wednesday chased away squatters after a Queens homeowner was arrested during a standoff with the occupiers on Tuesday.

Adele Andaloro, the homeowner, was handcuffed and arrested following a standoff with the squatters who illegally occupied her family home in Flushing, Queens.

NEW: New York City homeowner gets arrested after changing the locks on *her own home* after it got taken over by squatters. Never do business in New York. In NYC, anyone can simply claim “squatter’s rights” after 30 days of living at a home which isn’t even enough time for the… pic.twitter.com/xkcfYM9l7u — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2024

According to reports, Andaloro inherited the million-dollar home after her parents’ death. While preparing the property for sale, she was shocked to discover the locks had been changed and strangers were living inside.

“It’s not fair that I, as the homeowner, have to be going through this,” Adele Andaloro said.

“I’m really fearful that these people are going to get away with stealing my home,” she added.

A pair of vigilantes showed up in a pick-up truck (one was wearing a Trump t-shirt) to confront the squatters.

“We are looking to get this guy out,” one of the vigilantes told the Daily Mail. “I am here to talk to him. I want to see why he is here.”

Two of the squatters fled. One of the squatters covered her face as she left Andolaro’s home.



squatter; credit: Daily Mail



squatter; credit: Daily Mail

The Daily Mail reported:

Two of the three ‘squatters’ who were caught red-handed in a Queens woman’s home fled in disgrace today after being confronted by the media. The unnamed man and woman covered their faces with hoodies today as they fled the home in Flushing, refusing to answer questions on their way out. The house is owned by Adele Andaloro, a mother who inherited the property from her parents. Earlier this week, Andaloro was put in handcuffs after a tense standoff at the house.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the ‘squatters’ said he paid $1,500 to the ‘landlord’ and has a lease for the basement.

“There’s nothing in my right mind that could lead me to believe there was going to be a problem like this,” he said.

“We’re just waiting for the lawyer. That’s pretty much it. Like, I was scammed into living there. You know, I’m looking to leave myself,” he added.

WATCH: