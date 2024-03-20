Ron Paul Warns Public to Prepare for Unpredictable ‘Black Swan’ Event During Tucker Carlson Interview (VIDEO)

In a thought-provoking interview with Tucker Carlson, former Texas Representative Ron Paul advised the public to brace themselves for a potential “Black Swan” event, a rare event with severe consequences that cannot be predicted.

During a detailed discussion on the Tucker Carlson Show, Paul reflected on the current geopolitical tensions and how he had foreseen the potential for conflict in regions like Ukraine in 2014, long before mainstream recognition.

Ron Paul, recognized for his consistent principles and foresight into economic and foreign policy, used the platform to express his concerns about unexpected, significant events that could catch the world by surprise.

“I think we’re reaching this point where some sudden thing is going to happen. I believe in that theory of the black swan. Yes, it’s going to pop up, and it’s not going to be controllable,” Paul said.

Paul stressed the importance of education in understanding and preparing for these challenges. He touted his homeschooling program, which aims to teach these principles early.

“But people you ask, what can they do? I think the most important thing is understanding what’s going on, which is education. That’s why I happen to have a homeschooling program. And I try to teach this stuff early because you can’t change it. You can’t just demand, for example, $50 an hour. That’s not how it works… You have to know what actions to take. One is to protect your money. Another is to protect your wealth,” Paul added.

The former Congressman elaborated that beyond accumulating resources and wealth, it is crucial to have a deep understanding of the underlying causes that lead to societal and economic shifts.

“It’s very, very dangerous,” he warned, advocating for a more decentralized approach to governance where states act more independently.

Catherine Herridge said the same on CBS last year. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that during the year-end CBS News correspondents roundtable, Catherine Herridge, the network’s senior investigative correspondent, made a grim prediction for 2024, referring to a potential ‘Black Swan event’ – a national security crisis with unpredictable high impact.

A “black swan event” refers to an unpredictable or unforeseen event, typically one with extreme consequences. This term was popularized by Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his 2007 book “The Black Swan”.

Margaret Brennan, moderating the discussion, asked Herridge about her prediction.

Catherine Herridge, a seasoned reporter who has covered national security and intelligence for years, had an unsettling message regarding what the future might hold, especially under the Biden regime.

“Well, mine’s a little dark,” she began. “I just feel a lot of concern that 2024 may be the year of a black swan event. This is a national security event with high impact that’s very hard to predict.”

She outlined several factors contributing to her prediction. “There are a number of concerns- concerns, I have that factor into that. Not only this sort of enduring, heightened threat level that we’re facing, the wars in Israel, also Ukraine.”

Herridge emphasized the internal divisions within the United States, which she believes could create opportunities for adversaries like North Korea, China, and Iran.

“And we’re so divided in this country in ways that we haven’t seen before. And I think that just creates fertile ground for our adversaries like North Korea, China and Iran. And that’s what concerns me most,” she added.

Responding to Herridge’s comments, Brennan noted the widespread anxiety such predictions could cause. “A lot of people are up at night with that concern, Catherine. At least in this town,” Brennan said, highlighting the gravity of Herridge’s warning.