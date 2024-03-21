UPDATE: Executive Director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton Airport Dies in Hospital After Getting Shot in the Head by ATF Agents – Questions Emerge Regarding Incident

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Bryan Malinowski, the executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, was gravely wounded Tuesday morning after getting in a firefight with federal agents with the ATF serving a search warrant at his home in Little Rock, Arkansas. Authorities claimed Malinowski opened fire first, leaving them no choice but to fire back.

Now, the Daily Mail reveals that the 53-year-old Malinowski died in the hospital at noon on Thursday, citing officials from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. Some troubling questions have also emerged regarding the official narrative and incident itself.

TGP notes that the specifics of the warrant and the reasons behind the ATF’s involvement at Malinowski’s residence remain a mystery, as authorities have refrained from commenting further ostensibly due to the “ongoing investigation.”

Matthew Malinowski, Bryan’s brother, told Fox News struggled to find a reason why the ATF targeted his brother. He speculated that his brother may have “brought something he shouldn’t have.”

“It’s all speculation at this point,” said Matthew Malinowski. “I got a feeling that he bought something he shouldn’t have.” “That’s the only thing I can think of.”

The brother then told NBC his brother “had no choice but to defend himself” and the official story “stinks to high hell.”

“There’s something fishy here,” Matthew Malinowski said. “The ATF went after him in the worst possible way.” “There’s no reason why they couldn’t have arrested him at work at the airport, he continued. “Something stinks to high hell.”

The brother further noted his brother was well-connected with senators, earned $253,000 a year, lived in an upper-middle class suburb, and had collections of guns and coins. Why would he risk this all in a suicidal fight with federal agents?

“He has so much to lose,” Matthew Malinowski said.

As TGP previously reported, Bryan Malinowski worked in the airline industry for more than 30 years. He had leadership roles at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, El Paso International Airport in Texas, and Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania.

The experienced professional joined Clinton National in 2008 as director of properties, planning and development before being promoted to deputy director one year later. He then assumed the role of executive director in 2019.