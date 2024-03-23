Vladimir Putin Speaks to Country Following Crocus City Hall Massacre – Says ISIS Terrorists Were Attempting to Flee to Ukraine

As reported earlier on Friday by Paul Seran, Terrorists attacked a major music venue located in Krasnogorsk, a city in the north-west of the Moscow region, on Friday afternoon. This occurred just days after the American embassy in Russia warned citizens of imminent attacks at mass events.

At least 115 Russians were slaughtered during the attack.

Sputnik reported:

“At least three people in camouflage burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall venue and opened fire with automatic weapons. The gunmen then threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire in the venue, according to a Sputnik correspondent. Audience members lay down on the floor to escape the shooting. After 15 to 20 minutes they began to move towards the exit. The Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) and Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON), as well as firefighters, rushed to the scene of the incident.”

WARNING: VERY GRAPHIC VIDEOS!

Ukrainian Intelligence blamed Putin’s Special Forces for organizing the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack on Friday.

But later, the Islamic State (ISIS) later took credit for the deadly shooting at the Crocus City Hall and theater. At least 60 were reportedly killed in the gruesome attack.

ISIS released a statement to the Amaq News Agency that frequently carries news of the terror group’s attacks on a gathering of “Christians.”

President Vladimir Putin spoke to the Russian people on Saturday following the horrific attack.

Putin told his country that the terrorists tried to escape and were moving towards Ukraine.

Via ANI.

On the shooting that happened at a concert in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, “…They tried to escape; they were moving toward the border of Ukraine…The investigative authority will do everything to identify them. These criminals went specifically to kill our people…We expect that other nations that share our pain to cooperate with us. These terrorists have no nationality…”