UPDATE: Ukrainian Intelligence Blames Putin’s Special Forces for Organizing Crocus City Hall Terrorist Attack Outside Moscow

As reported earlier by Paul Seran, Terrorists attacked a major music venue located in Krasnogorsk, a city in the north-west of the Moscow region, on Friday afternoon. This comes just days after the American embassy in Russia warned citizens of imminent attacks in mass events.

“At least three people in camouflage burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall venue and opened fire with automatic weapons. The gunmen then threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire in the venue, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Audience members lay down on the floor to escape the shooting. After 15 to 20 minutes they began to move towards the exit.

The Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) and Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON), as well as firefighters, rushed to the scene of the incident.”

UPDATE: The Ukrainian Intelligence blamed Putin’s Special Forces for organizing the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack on Friday.

The shooting and the fire in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, located on the outskirts of Moscow, were organized by Putin’s special services, the GUR reported.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

