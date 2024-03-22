UPDATE: Ukrainian Intelligence Blames Putin’s Special Forces for Organizing Crocus City Hall Terrorist Attack Outside Moscow

As reported earlier by Paul Seran, Terrorists attacked a major music venue located in Krasnogorsk, a city in the north-west of the Moscow region, on Friday afternoon. This comes just days after the American embassy in Russia warned citizens of imminent attacks in mass events.

Sputnik reported:

“At least three people in camouflage burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall venue and opened fire with automatic weapons. The gunmen then threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire in the venue, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Audience members lay down on the floor to escape the shooting. After 15 to 20 minutes they began to move towards the exit.

The Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) and Special Purpose Mobile Unit (OMON), as well as firefighters, rushed to the scene of the incident.”