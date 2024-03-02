UPDATE: Sources Say Dirty New York Judge Arthur Engoron Hasn’t Gone Back to Equinox Gym Since James O’Keefe Exposed Pervy Behavior – Equinox Front Desk Received 23 Calls Before 5:30 AM This Morning and Gym Sent “URGENT” Text to Employees

Equinox gym is in total panic mode due to James O’Keefe’s recent reporting on footage of Judge Arthur Engoron perving on women at the Equinox location in Long Island, New York.

Arthur Engoron is the same far-left Judge who fleeced $355 million from President Trump for taking out loans in New York State and paying them back on time and with interest. The charges were brought against Trump by crazed New York State Attorney General Letitia James. There were no victims in the so-called crime. The banks did their due diligence before they loaned Donald Trump the money and testified they would gladly do it again.

Judge Engoron called Trump’s loan agreements a crime and ruled that President Donald Trump owed the state $355 million.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the video released by O’Keefe on Wednesday, where he spoke to Engoron in the gym and released footage of Engoron cornering a young woman and harassing her until she clearly gestured for him to leave her alone.

This is coupled with his revealing loose sweatpants. He should probably put on some underwear…

O’Keefe was then banned from the 107 worldwide Equinox locations, apparently for life, because of his reporting.

O’Keefe on Friday revealed from sources in Great Neck, a neighborhood in Long Island, New York, where the gym is located, “The Judge has not shown up at Equinox for 2 days now, and Phil at the front desk got 23 calls before 5:30am this morning.”

O’Keefe also revealed that Equnox sent an “URGENT” text message to employees, telling them to “IGNORE” what they refer to as “Phone calls coming in stating random things.” The text message also instructs employees to “not engage and do not talk to anyone concerning any club members.”

Equinox sent the following text to employees:

***UGRENT*** TEAM as a reminder we do not speak to media regarding any issues instances/situations or policies. Phone calls coming in stating random things IGNORE say “Thank you for calling and have a great day.” Do not engage and do not talk to anyone concerning any club members. Also this is not a conversation to talk about at the front desk if some mentions anything “you have no idea what they are talking about and keep the conversation positive and moving”

Equinox is now sending out URGENT texts:

Engoron is the same creep who recently came under scrutiny for posting half-naked photos of himself on an alumni newsletter he oversees.