UPDATE: Sources Say Dirty New York Judge Arthur Engoron Hasn’t Gone Back to Equinox Gym Since James O’Keefe Exposed Pervy Behavior – Equinox Front Desk Received 23 Calls Before 5:30 AM This Morning and Gym Sent “URGENT” Text to Employees

by

Equinox gym is in total panic mode due to James O’Keefe’s recent reporting on footage of Judge Arthur Engoron perving on women at the Equinox location in Long Island, New York.

Arthur Engoron is the same far-left Judge who fleeced $355 million from President Trump for taking out loans in New York State and paying them back on time and with interest. The charges were brought against Trump by crazed New York State Attorney General Letitia James. There were no victims in the so-called crime. The banks did their due diligence before they loaned Donald Trump the money and testified they would gladly do it again.

Judge Engoron called Trump’s loan agreements a crime and ruled that President Donald Trump owed the state $355 million.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the video released by O’Keefe on Wednesday, where he spoke to Engoron in the gym and released footage of Engoron cornering a young woman and harassing her until she clearly gestured for him to leave her alone.

This is coupled with his revealing loose sweatpants. He should probably put on some underwear…

Arthur Engoron’s crotch visible in sweatpants

O’Keefe was then banned from the 107 worldwide Equinox locations, apparently for life, because of his reporting.

James O’Keefe Banned From Equinox Gym For Life After Exposing Old Pervert Judge Arthur Engoron Creeping on Women – Banned From EVER Joining ANY Equinox Gym Again (VIDEO)

O’Keefe on Friday revealed from sources in Great Neck, a neighborhood in Long Island, New York, where the gym is located, “The Judge has not shown up at Equinox for 2 days now, and Phil at the front desk got 23 calls before 5:30am this morning.”

O’Keefe also revealed that Equnox sent an “URGENT” text message to employees, telling them to “IGNORE” what they refer to as “Phone calls coming in stating random things.” The text message also instructs employees to “not engage and do not talk to anyone concerning any club members.”

Equinox sent the following text to employees:

***UGRENT***

TEAM as a reminder we do not speak to media regarding any issues instances/situations or policies.

Phone calls coming in stating random things IGNORE say “Thank you for calling and have a great day.”

Do not engage and do not talk to anyone concerning any club members.

Also this is not a conversation to talk about at the front desk if some mentions anything “you have no idea what they are talking about and keep the conversation positive and moving”

Engoron is the same creep who recently came under scrutiny for posting half-naked photos of himself on an alumni newsletter he oversees.

The peculiar “BonusTorsoPhoto” showcased a malnourished torso, presumed to be his own, and left many questioning the appropriateness of such content in a school alumni newsletter.

Source: Wheatley Alumni Association Newsletter

The newsletter presented a before-and-after pictorial of the same torso, ostensibly to display physical improvements over time. These images, intended to flaunt muscle gains, instead cast a shadow of doubt over the judge’s judgment.

The Gateway Pundit also reported last week that the creepy pervert judge was caught by a defense attorney banging the secretary of opposing counsel during a previous case – a complete ethics violation.

According to reports, Judge Engoron has been married three times and has four children.

Arthur Engoron is no boy scout. He’s just a weirdo and a seemingly sexually deviant old man.

Watch O’Keefe’s undercover footage of Engoron below:

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.