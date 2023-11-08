BREAKING: Unhinged Judge Engoron Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Posting Half-Naked Photos of Himself to High School Alumni Newsletter He Controls (VIDEO)

In a not-so-surprising twist in the presiding judge’s life of the ongoing sham Trump trial in New York City, unhinged Judge Arthur Engoron has taken to an unconventional pastime—posting half-naked photos of himself on an alumni newsletter he oversees.

Research group Marco Polo first reported this revelation.

Engoron, a Wheatley alumnus from 1967, is responsible for curating the Wheatley Alumni Association Newsletter, which updates and connects past graduates with memories, news, and obituaries.

According to a post on Marco Polo’s X account, Judge Engoron has used this platform to share more than just school spirit.

The newsletter, in its 51st edition, features a variety of alumni-related content, from heartfelt memorials to lighthearted class reunion announcements.

It was in this very issue that Judge Engoron chose to include a “BonusTorsoPhoto,” a peculiar addition that showcased a malnourished torso, presumed to be his own. This unconventional editorial choice has left many questioning the appropriateness of such content in a school alumni newsletter.

Further stirring the pot, issue #63 of the newsletter presented a before-and-after pictorial of the same torso, ostensibly to display physical improvements over time. These images, intended to flaunt muscle gains, instead cast a shadow of doubt over the judge’s judgment.

The matter has not gone unnoticed in the media, with Jesse Watters of Fox News dedicating a segment to this unusual revelation. Watters did not mince words when discussing the judge’s actions.

He dubbed Judge Engoron “Judge Nudie,” a play on the famous “Judge Judy,” and expressed incredulity over the judge’s decision to share such personal images in a professional context.

Watters questioned the credibility and seriousness of a judge who engages in such activities.

“The man’s a joke,” Watters said, suggesting that someone with such a penchant for frivolity should not wield the power to make monumental decisions affecting the former President’s business ventures.

Creep Judge in charge of Trump’s bogus case in NYC exposed taking unsettling photos: “JUDGE NUDIE!” pic.twitter.com/8lCil3CayU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, in 2015, Judge Engoron gave a lecture to college students and told them he makes decisions based on emotions about a case. Engoron said he will use ‘judgment notwithstanding the verdict’ to overturn verdicts based on emotions.

This is called “judgment notwithstanding the verdict.” While this particular trial against Trump in not a jury trial thanks to New York Attorney general Letitia James filing a consumer protection order, the below video does provide valuable insight into the mind of this radical activist deciding the 45th president’s fate.