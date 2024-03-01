James O’Keefe Banned From Equinox Gym For Life After Exposing Old Pervert Judge Arthur Engoron Creeping on Women – Banned From EVER Joining ANY Equinox Gym Again (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe has been banned for life from the Equinox Gym after releasing footage of Judge Arthur Engoron, who recently hit President Donald Trump with a massive $355 million judgment for his honest business practices and job creation in the state of New York, perving on women at the Equinox location in Long Island, New York.

Similarly, The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson was previously banned from having membership privileges at the Camelback Village in Phoenix, Arizona, and likely all DMB Clubs in Arizona after he confronted Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. Conradson ran into Hobbs during a morning workout and asked about the stolen 2022 election in Arizona, which she oversaw as Secretary of State and “won” after 60% of voting machines in Arizona’s largest county failed to read ballots for the in-person Republican Kari Lake voters. After asking her about the broken voting machines that she was supposed to conduct tests on prior to election day, she shouted, “Give it a f*cking rest, Jordan.”

The embarrassing incident caused General Manager Paul Apana to pull Conradson into his office and ask him not to do that again. After Conradson posted the video to The Gateway Pundit, as Paul never asked him not to, Conradson received a phone call from Paul notifying him that his long-time membership of 10+ years had been revoked.

O’Keefe received tips from others who had seen Engoron at the Equinox Gym in Long Island and decided to follow up.

One source sent him a video of Engoron checking a woman out and appearing to flirt with her. The message says he’s often “creeping girls out” and “does this every visit.” In the video, one woman is seen putting her hand up to gesture “back off.”

Engoron was in the gym wearing a creepy muscle shirt and revealing loose sweatpants. He should probably put on some underwear…

It looked like a scene out of Family Guy featuring Herbert the Pervert.

Judge Herbert the Pervert? pic.twitter.com/pivKZISiJ0 — Jordan Conradson (@ConradsonJordan) February 28, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported on the video released by O’Keefe yesterday, where he spoke to Engoron in the gym and released footage of Engoron cornering a young woman and appearing to harass her before she clearly gestured for him to leave her alone.

Engoron is the same creep who recently came under scrutiny for posting half-naked photos of himself on an alumni newsletter he oversees.

The peculiar “BonusTorsoPhoto” showcased a malnourished torso, presumed to be his own, and left many questioning the appropriateness of such content in a school alumni newsletter.

The newsletter presented a before-and-after pictorial of the same torso, ostensibly to display physical improvements over time. These images, intended to flaunt muscle gains, instead cast a shadow of doubt over the judge’s judgment.

The Gateway Pundit also reported last week that the perverted judge was caught by a defense attorney banging the secretary of opposing counsel during a previous case – a complete ethics violation.