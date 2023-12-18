Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney Gave J6 Evidence to Jack Smith and Fani Willis But Kept It From House Republicans

What is Liz Cheney hiding?

January 6 Committee leaders Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Liz Cheney gave evidence to Special Counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis but kept it from House Republicans.

In a letter to Congressman Barry Loudermilk, Bennie Thompson admitted that rather than turning over all of the evidence to House Republicans, some files were sent to Jack Smith, US AG Merrick Garland and Fani Willis.

“Clause 2(e)(2)(A) of rule XI of the Rules of the US House of Representatives requires committee records be kept separate and distinct from the records of the congressional office of the Member serving as the committee’s chair, so I am unable to provide the Select Committee records your letter requests. It is my understanding that all archived records of the bipartisan Select Committee have been transferred to the Committee on House Administration pursuant to section 3(y) of House Resolution 5 (118th Congress),” Bennie Thompson wrote in a letter dated December 13, 2023.

Earlier this month Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Loudermilk launched an inquiry into Fani Willis colluding with the January 6 Committee.

“This new information raises additional questions relevant to the Committee’s oversight of Willis’s politically motivated prosecution of a former President of the United States and several former senior federal officials. The partisan January 6 Select Committee had a troubling track record of procedural abuses and due process violations. It only solicited evidence from a select set of relevant individuals, ignored exculpatory evidence, and did not pursue witnesses with evidence that would not advance its partisan narrative. It fabricated and publicly released doctored evidence. It cherrypicked selective information to create false and misleading public narratives. To the extent that Willis’s politically motivated prosecutions are now relying in any way on records obtained from the partisan January 6 Select Committee, it only reinforces concerns about her and Chairman Thompson’s commitment to due process and whether they have fulfilled their obligations to properly disclose this material,” The House Republicans said in a letter obtained by The Gateway Pundit.

“The coordination between Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis, and Pelosi’s January 6 Select Committee, should be concerning to everyone. This new information raises questions about Willis’ and Thompson’s commitment to due process, and whether House Rules were violated when the Select Committee failed to properly disclose this material. We have serious concerns about this behavior and we are seeking the truth,” said Congressman Loudermilk.