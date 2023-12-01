GOP Lawmaker Confirms Lawless Jan. 6 Select Committee Deleted Witness Interview Tapes Before or After They Disbanded Committee

Representative Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Chairman of the Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, spoke with John Solomon on Just the News this week on Real Americas Voice.

Rep. Loudermilk told Just the News that the taped depositions of January 6 star witness Cassidy Hutchinson and all other testifiers from the original January 6 Select Committee investigation are now missing.

Loudermilk says, “I wrote a letter to Bennie Thompson asking for them and he confirmed that they did not preserve those tapes. He didn’t feel that they had to but according to House rules, you have to preserve any data and any information and documents that are used in an official proceeding.”

Benny Johnson and Liz Cheney leaked the parts that would make splashy headlines – then they destroyed the evidence.

How is this not completely unethical if not illegal?

And will Republicans in Congress lift a finger against these lawless political hacks?