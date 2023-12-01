GOP Lawmaker Confirms Lawless Jan. 6 Select Committee Deleted Witness Interview Tapes Before or After They Disbanded Committee

UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 1: Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol markup in Cannon Building on a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress and refer him to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia for prosecution, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Appearing from left are Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Thompson, Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Elaine Luria, D-Va. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Representative Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Chairman of the Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, spoke with John Solomon on Just the News this week on Real Americas Voice.

Rep. Loudermilk told Just the News that the taped depositions of January 6 star witness Cassidy Hutchinson and all other testifiers from the original January 6 Select Committee investigation are now missing.

Loudermilk says, “I wrote a letter to Bennie Thompson asking for them and he confirmed that they did not preserve those tapes. He didn’t feel that they had to but according to House rules, you have to preserve any data and any information and documents that are used in an official proceeding.”

Benny Johnson and Liz Cheney leaked the parts that would make splashy headlines – then they destroyed the evidence.

How is this not completely unethical if not illegal?

And will Republicans in Congress lift a finger against these lawless political hacks?

