JUST IN: Trump Projected Winner in North Carolina on Super Tuesday

Trump is projected to win the GOP Presidential Primary in North Carolina, where polls closed at 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to 270 to Win, North Carolina’s 74 delegates are awarded as follows:

There are 32 statewide delegates and 42 congressional district delegates (3 per district).

Statewide delegates are proportionately allocated to candidates receiving 20% or more of the vote.

In each district, winner take all where a candidate receives 67% of the vote or only one candidate receives 20%. Otherwise, delegates are split 2, 1 to the top two finishers.

North Carolina was the second state called early in the evening for Trump, following an early call in Virginia after polls closed at 7 pm ET.

We are still awaiting results in Vermont, where polls also closed at 7 pm. Trump currently leads but this will likely be the closest race of the night and Haley’s only shot at a win in the open Primary where Democrats are admitting to voting for her.

Polls closed at 8 pm in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Tennessee and Arkansas at 8:30 pm.

The Polls in Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas close at 9 pm ET, California and Utah at 11 pm ET, and finally, Alaska at midnight tonight.

Trump has taken an early lead of 73.4% to Haley’s 21.5% in Texas, with 29% of results in.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, on what is arguably the most pivotal day in the race for the presidential nomination, Haley has returned to her home state with no public events slated for Super Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, President Trump, expecting major wins tonight, is expected to speak at his campaign’s watch party later tonight as results continue trickling in. Watch live: