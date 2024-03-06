Nikki Haley Returns to South Carolina on Super Tuesday, No Public Events Scheduled Tonight — Also No Future Campaign Rallies Listed on Her Website

As voters across 16 states and one territory cast their ballots in a series of critical primaries and caucuses today, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has conspicuously stepped back from the public eye.

On what is arguably the most pivotal day in the race for the presidential nomination, Haley has returned to her home state, with no public events slated for Super Tuesday evening.

The Super Tuesday primaries stand as a cornerstone in the American electoral process, second only to the November general elections in their national significance. Today, voters are making their choices for presidential nominees, with several states also determining candidates for governor, the U.S. Senate, and district attorneys.

States involved include:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Iowa

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

American Samoa

In the past week, Haley’s campaign blitz saw her crisscrossing these very states that are voting today, in a final push to win over voters.

However, as the polls opened this morning, there was a notable absence of Haley’s presence. Not only is she not appearing publicly tonight, but her campaign’s future plans remain enigmatic with no further rallies appearing on her official schedule.

AP reported:

