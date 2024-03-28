Speaker Johnson to Deliver Impeachment Articles Against Mayorkas to Senate on April 10

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday notified Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that the House will deliver the articles of impeachment against DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate on April 10.

“Together with the 11 House impeachment managers, I sent a letter to Senator Schumer telling him we’ll deliver the articles of Secretary Mayorkas’ impeachment to the Senate on April 10th and that he must hold a full trial,” Speaker Johnson said.

“The American people deserve accountability,” he added.

The American people demanded that Congress hold Mayorkas accountable for violating immigration laws and his oath.

The resolution, H. Res. 863, accused Secretary Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors, setting the stage for a contentious vote in the House of Representatives.

Specifically, the two articles contained in the resolution accuse Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” in enforcing border policy and “breach of public trust.”

Last month Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached in the House of Representatives by a vote of 214 to 213. Mayorkas was the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years and the first sitting cabinet secretary in history to be impeached.

More than 11 million illegals – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

As Mayorkas faced impeachment for overseeing the invasion, he blamed Climate Change for the flood of illegals.

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

Instead of protecting the US border and instructing agents to stop the invasion, Mayorkas was too busy warning them to be ‘respectful’ and ask the illegals their preferred pronouns.