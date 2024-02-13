BREAKING UPDATE: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Impeached by US House in 214-213 Vote!

UPDATE: Alejandro Mayorkas has officially been impeached in the House of Representatives by a vote of 214 to 213! Mayorkas is the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years and the first sitting cabinet secretary in history to be impeached!

The United States House of Representatives voted narrowly on Tuesday to impeach Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, in a precedent-shattering vote that charged him with willfully refusing to enforce border laws and breaching the public trust. In a 214 to 213 vote, Republicans barreled past the solid opposition of Democrats and reservations in their own ranks to make Mr. Mayorkas the first sitting cabinet secretary in U.S. history to be impeached.

House Republicans are expected to vote on a historic resolution to finally impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tonight.

This comes after three RINO lawmakers bailed Mayorkas out last week.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) joined the Democrats, leading to a tie vote in Tuesday’s attempt to impeach Mayorkas.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on X that the three RINOs “received TENS OF THOUSANDS of voicemails from furious Americans within the first 24 hours” after they sided with the Democrats.

The American people are demanding that Congress hold Mayorkas accountable for violating immigration laws and his oath.

The resolution, H. Res. 863, accuses Secretary Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors, setting the stage for a contentious vote in the House of Representatives.

Specifically, the two articles contained in the resolution accuse Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” in enforcing border policy and “breach of public trust.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Republican Majority Leader Seve Scalise, who was absent last Tuesday, has returned to Capitol Hill and is expected to be a tie-breaking vote.

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI), who was recently accosted by a Sheriff’s deputy in Tucson, Arizona, for inquiring about a secret illegal alien housing facility funded by American tax dollars, told The Gateway Pundit, “Very clearly, Mayorkas has lied to Congress and the American people, and he has failed to uphold his duty to the Constitution, which is to carry out the laws of the United States of America. He’s not doing that, and so I think there’s at least two things that are impeachable offenses.”

The resolution is expected to pass unless more Republicans choose to side with the Democrats.

Watch live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: