DHS Chief Mayorkas Warns Agents Not to Misgender Illegal Aliens

DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas is warning agents not to misgender illegal aliens invading the United States.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers.

Instead of protecting the US border and instructing agents to stop the invasion, Mayorkas is warning them to be ‘respectful’ and ask the illegals their preferred pronouns.

“For example, state “I would like to be respectful – what name and pronoun would you like me to use when addressing you?” the document, obtained by the Oversight Project at the Heritage Foundation reads.

“Consider the tone of your questions and working when addressing an individual and inquiring about their self-identified pronouns or identity,” the documents read.

The agents were warned not to be disrespectful.

“For example, you may ask, “Can you please confirm your pronouns or gender identity?” the document read before warning agents not to be rude by asking “What are you?” or “What is your sex?”

Mayorkas also told agents to listen to the illegal aliens if they corrected and to apologize for misgendering them: “For example, “My apologies. Thank you for the clarification.””

The agents were warned NOT to use “he, him, she, her pronouns until you have more information about, or provided by, the individual.”

Biden Directs Border Patrol to use Illegal Aliens’ Preferred Pronouns We just obtained @CBP documents directing personnel to only use woke language when encountering individuals invading the United States pic.twitter.com/HwhiYJmqmm — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) November 17, 2023

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene previously introduced a resolution to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas.

8 Republicans voted with the Democrats to kill the impeachment:

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA)

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA)

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC)

Rep. John Duarte (R-CA)

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC)

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-OR)

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH)

Last week MTG blasted the RINOs who killed her Articles of Impeachment against Mayorkas.

