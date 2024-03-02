REVEALED: The True $$$ Extent of Damage from Bud Light Boycott CALCULATED | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

elcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

STORY 1: The Numbers Are In: We Finally Know How Much Damage Bud Light Boycott Did to Anheuser-Busch and It’s Brutal

STORY 2: Woman Who Sent Photo of Young Girl’s Mutilated Body To 2020 GOP Election Official and Threatened The Life of Her 14-Yr-Old Daughter, FINALLY Receives Sentence—And It’s SHOCKING!

STORY 3: “This Office is a Global Laughingstock” – WATCH: Attorney Harry MacDougald Bats MAGA Cleanup and Wipes the Floor with Fani Willis – in Georgia Closing Arguments

STORY 4: WOW! Biden’s Stiff Gait as He Shuffles Along Desolate Stretch of Texas Border Shocks the Public (VIDEO)

STORY 5: JUST IN: University of Florida Fires All DEI Employees

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.