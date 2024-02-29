WOW! Biden’s Stiff Gait as He Shuffles Along Desolate Stretch of Texas Border Shocks the Public (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden arrived in Brownsville, Texas on Thursday for a drive-by photo-op border visit.

Brownsville is a desolate stretch with virtually no illegal alien invasion compared to other hot spots such as El Paso and Eagle Pass.

Trump supporters protested Biden’s arrival.

WATCH:

Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.

Since then, millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and China have invaded the US.

Americans are being murdered by Joe Biden’s illegal aliens and he responds by visiting a desolate part of the southern border in a choreographed photo-op.

Biden’s stiff gait as he shuffled along a calm part of the border in Brownsville shocked the public. He barely moved his arms as he struggled to walk.

WATCH:

“Where am I going?” Biden said on a hot mic.

WATCH:

Trump is also at the Texas border, but he actually visited a place where Biden’s border invasion is much worse – Eagle Pass – hundreds of thousands of illegals have poured into Eagle Pass in the past few months.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.