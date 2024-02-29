WOW! Biden’s Stiff Gait as He Shuffles Along Desolate Stretch of Texas Border Shocks the Public (VIDEO)

Joe Biden arrived in Brownsville, Texas on Thursday for a drive-by photo-op border visit.
Brownsville is a desolate stretch with virtually no illegal alien invasion compared to other hot spots such as El Paso and Eagle Pass.
Trump supporters protested Biden’s arrival.
WATCH:
Biden reached this (calm) part of the border by driving through a gate in a border wall here. Pro-Trump protesters gathered on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Eyuy2pj3ES
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 29, 2024
Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.
Since then, millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and China have invaded the US.
Americans are being murdered by Joe Biden’s illegal aliens and he responds by visiting a desolate part of the southern border in a choreographed photo-op.
Biden’s stiff gait as he shuffled along a calm part of the border in Brownsville shocked the public. He barely moved his arms as he struggled to walk.
WATCH:
Biden looks very confused as he begins his highly choreographed visit — shuffling along a desolate stretch of the border with no illegal aliens in sight pic.twitter.com/cpyBNk6wLo
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024
“Where am I going?” Biden said on a hot mic.
WATCH:
BIDEN CAUGHT ON HOT-MIC: “Where am I going?!” pic.twitter.com/cvbxA7tIWr
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 29, 2024
Trump is also at the Texas border, but he actually visited a place where Biden’s border invasion is much worse – Eagle Pass – hundreds of thousands of illegals have poured into Eagle Pass in the past few months.
WATCH: President Trump visits National Guard Border Headquarters with Gov. Greg Abbott in Eagle Pass, Texas pic.twitter.com/3oITVLL6lH
— RSBN (@RSBNetwork) February 29, 2024