Woman Who Sent Photo of Young Girl’s Mutilated Body To 2020 GOP Election Official and Threatened The Life of Her 14-Yr-Old Daughter, FINALLY Receives Sentence—And It’s SHOCKING!

On November 17, 2020, the lives of former Wayne County, MI Chair of the Board of Canvassers Monica Palmer and her family were forever changed after she refused to certify the Detroit election that was, once again, out of balance. What unfolded next is unimaginable. The hatred by Democrats for anyone who challenges the legitimacy or dares to scrutinize elections they’ve won is unmatched.

As retribution for her decision to refuse to certify the election results, a newly elected Democrat State lawmaker and a prominent Wayne State University official publicly threatened and doxxed Ms. Palmer and her family. The Left wasn’t finished punishing her for daring to demand free and fair elections in the city of Detroit. After she was doxxed by two prominent Democrats, Ms. Palmer began to receive shocking death threats from a 22-year-old woman living in New Hampshire who threatened Monica and her husband and graphic death threats directed at her teenage daughter (see below).

In 2020, during one of the most hotly contested elections in American history, Monica Palmer was the acting chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

Palmer was one of two Republicans elected to serve on the board; the other was Bill Hartman, who is now deceased.

For 18 years, Detroit’s precincts have been out of balance in every major election.

According to one of Michigan’s most ridiculous election laws, if a precinct is found to be out of balance, it cannot be recounted.

In the 2020 primary election, a whopping 72% of Detroit’s absentee voting precincts didn’t match the number of ballots that were cast.

In 2020, the Detroit News wrote about how the FBI had to step in and investigate Detroit’s crooked and mismanaged elections:

The Detroit News – From outdated voter rolls to special deliveries of absentee ballots to obsolete equipment to mismatched poll book numbers, Detroit has become a regular epicenter of voting irregularities that [according to The Detroit News] haven’t resulted in widespread voter fraud but have raised questions about the counting of ballots. Reform efforts were launched after the November 2005 election when nearly 30% of precincts had discrepancies in voting totals during the early stages of a post-election audit. At the time, federal officials launched an investigation and state election officials took control of absentee ballots after The Detroit News reported that legally incapacitated nursing home residents were being coaxed to vote and Detroit’s voting rolls were inflated with more than 300,000 names of people who had died or moved out of the city.

Before Monica Palmer and Bill Hartman cast their votes to determine whether or not the Wayne County election results should be certified, a Zoom meeting was held, which allowed public comments from citizens who used their time to threaten and attack them.

The two Republican canvassers were forced to endure a public flogging of untrue and vile accusations of racism leveled against them simply because they were tired of watching Detroit’s elections being certified, even though the numbers didn’t match up.

One of the most vile threats came from Democrat activist Ned Staebler. Mr. Staebler is the VP of Economic Development for Wayne State University in Detroit, MI, and president and CEO of Tech Town Detroit.

The unhinged Staebler became famous with the Left after he publicly berated and doxxed Monica Palmer on the public Zoom call. In his public rant, Mr. [un]Staebler accused Ms. Palmer and Mr. Hartmann of being “racists” simply because they couldn’t vote “yes” to certify the votes in Detroit because, as usual, they were out of balance.

This Twitter user shared the video recording of Staebler’s vile rant and wrote about the Wayne State University top official and how he was “dragging” her and Bill Hartmann.

Ned Staebler – dragging Monica Palmer & William Hartmann- the 2 GOP board members that refused to certify the ballots in Wayne County. pic.twitter.com/FZxl3oF24Y — norah~ small but mighty (@_Norah__D_) November 18, 2020

The second stunning threat came from a newly elected Democrat State Rep. Abraham Aiyash.

Democrat Michigan State Rep Abraham Aiyash delivered a chilling warning to Monica Palmer’s “kids” as he identified which high school Palmer’s daughter was attending on Twitter. He repeatedly named where Palmer lives and warned her that her daughter’s black classmates might not be very happy to find out about her mom’s decision not to certify the vote.

MICHIGAN. WATCH as Democrat State Rep-Elect Abraham Aiyash threatens the children of Wayne County Board of Canvassers member Monica Palmer. “I want you to think about what this means for your kids, who probably go to [redacted]”… *CHILLING* pic.twitter.com/uX3SRxct6a — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 18, 2020

Two days after Monica was viciously attacked in public and her entire family was doxxed, she was asked to appear on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, where she was invited to talk about the threats she received for refusing to certify the vote in Detroit.

When asked about the stunning comments made by Ned [un]Staebler, Palmer told Laura Ingraham, “He’s used his social media platform to repeatedly dox me, post my phone number, my home address, my email address, and encourage people to stop by my house and share their anger with me.”

Monica Palmer On The Continued Harassment She Has Received From Ned Staebler: “He’s used his social media platform to repeatedly dox me, post my phone number, my home address, my email address, and encouraged people to stop by my house and share their anger with me.” https://t.co/LSI22eKvcq — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) November 20, 2020

Almost immediately, calls for Wayne State University to remove Staebler from their publicly funded university began.

This Twitter user reminded everyone that Naebler’s threatening actions when he posted her name and address online were considered a federal offense.

Wayne County election official Monica Palmer reports Ned Staebler has posted her home address online and told people to visit her there Threatening election officials in a federal election is a federal offense — Linda Johnson (@ljohnson816) November 20, 2020

Naebler’s profile is still listed on the Wayne State University website.

Thanks to Ned Staebler and MI Democrat Rep. Aiyash, Katelyn Jones and the rest of the world knew where Monica Palmer’s teenage daughter attended school and where Monica and her family lived.

The FBI conducted a search into the origin of the threatening text and social media posts. Their search led them to 22-year-old Katleyn Jones of Epping, New Hampshire, who finally pleaded guilty on March 2, 2023, to sending multiple threatening communications to Monica Palmer.

US Attorney Matthew Schneider spoke about the charges against Katelyn Jones.

The threats began on Nov. 18, when Monica Palmer received several texts from a 269 area code by a person who was unknown to her.

On November 18, Monica Palmer received threatening messages on her Instagram account from a user whose account name was ‘@_etfere.’

The Instagram user, who was later determined to be Katelyn Jones, left a message on Palmer’s Instagram account that included Palmer’s home address and her personal cell number as well as her husband’s cell number.

The public message shared by Jones on Palmer’s Instagram account read, “Feel free to leave these disgusting racist a nice little message on their voicemail or for more fun stop by their house.”

Another post by Jones read, “Racist terrorist b***h!”

Finally, in another post, Jones shared a photo of Monica Palmer and her family and wrote: “Your daughter is beautiful. I’d be a shame if something happened to her. Hmmm, I’d be a shame if something happened to your daughter at school.”

The evidence in the case led the FBI to the home of the mother of 22-year-old Katelyn Jones of Epping, New Hampshire, where the young woman was living at the time. Jones was charged on December 20, 2020, for threatening Palmer and her family within days of Monica’s refusal to certify the 2020 election.

***WE COULD NOT FIND A SINGLE PHOTO OF KATELYN JONES ONLINE—EVEN HER MUG SHOT APPEARS TO BE HIDDEN FROM THE PUBLIC***

The 25-year-old former Olivet, MI resident was facing up to 10 years in federal prison for the crimes she committed and was supposed to be sentenced to July 11 in federal court in Detroit, but according to Ms. Palmer, the court dates kept being delayed.

On January 16, 2024, almost 4 years after the crimes against Monica Palmer and her family were committed, Jones was finally sentenced.

In Katelyn Jones’ sentencing memo, US Attorney Dawn Ison recommended:

The Court should fashion a sentence that accounts for the seriousness of an offense that undermines the democratic process by striking fear into the hearts of those administering our elections. Given Jones’ alarming threats to AV-1 (Monica Palmer) and her family, a meaningful sentence is necessary to promote respect for the law and provide just punishment commensurate with the harm caused by Jones’ conduct.

US Attorney Dawn Ison cited five examples of defendants who were sentenced to anywhere between 18 months – 3 1/2 years in prison for their crimes of threatening election officials.

– In a November 2023 case, a Texas man was sentenced to 2 years in prison for posting a message online threatening several Georgia public officials in the wake of the 2020 election.

– In another case on August 2023, an Iowa man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for sending threatening communications to an election official on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and to the then-Attorney General of Arizona.

Local Detroit WXYZ news reported on the incident on December 24, 2020.

– Also, in August 2023, a Texas man who threatened two Maricopa County officials and their children was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

– In October 2022, a Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making multiple threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. His threats included saying Soros wouldn’t protect him.

Despite the extensive jail time others received for similar crimes against election officials, on January 16, 2024, Katelyn Jones was sentenced to spend 30 days in prison, or if the prison cannot meet her health needs, she will serve her sentence in a federal medical center.

After being bullied and threatened, Monica eventually changed her vote from “yes” to “no” on the certification of the Detroit election. Democrat canvasser Jonathan Kinloch promised Monica that if she agreed to certify the vote, the City of Detroit would agree to do a full recount and audit of the Detroit votes. That was not true.

Electoral Intimidation: Michigan canvasser Monica Palmer says she was falsely promised a full recount and audit before voting to certify Detroit results and is now receiving threats for rescinding her certification #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/GA6AXKCOxi — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 20, 2020

After Monica agreed to Kinloch’s terms, America’s most dishonest Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, contacted her to let her know Mr. Kinloch had no power to make such a promise and that there would be no recount or audit of the Detroit votes and her “yes” vote to certify the election would stand.

Is it any wonder Monica Palmer, her beautiful teenage daughter, and her husband were targeted and threatened by the Left? This is what happens to anyone who disagrees with Democrats and is willing to stand up and fight back when they see massive voter irregularities or serious issues with elections.

Michigan residents are living in a banana republic where the Left has almost entirely taken control of the elections; George Soros’s candidate of choice for SOS in Michigan, Jocelyn Benson, is overseeing its crooked elections, and Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel kept the most important story of 2020 statewide voter fraud registration a secret from clerks and the public while assuring everyone the 2020 election was the most safe and secure in the state’s history.