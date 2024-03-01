JUST IN: University of Florida Fires All DEI Employees

Feel good story of the day.
The University of Florida fired all of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) staff in response to a new state law that bars colleges from using state or federal funds for the Marxist program.
“To comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments, and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors,” the memo read.
BREAKING: University of Florida has fired all employees related to DEI. The conservative counter-revolution has begun. pic.twitter.com/Lx0IAx0JHD
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 1, 2024
WCJB reported:
The University of Florida is firing all employees in positions related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) according to a memo sent on Friday. It follows the passage of a state law in 2023 targeting college funds spent on DEI.
UF officials say they have closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments, and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors. Officials say 13 positions were eliminated and 15 administrative appointments were ended for faculty.
The decision was made to comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures. Approximately $5 million previously allocated to DEI initiatives will be reallocated into a faculty recruitment fund.
Eliminated employees will receive 12 weeks of standard pay and are encouraged to apply before April 19 to other positions in the university.