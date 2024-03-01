JUST IN: University of Florida Fires All DEI Employees

Feel good story of the day.

The University of Florida fired all of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) staff in response to a new state law that bars colleges from using state or federal funds for the Marxist program.

“To comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments, and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors,” the memo read.

BREAKING: University of Florida has fired all employees related to DEI. The conservative counter-revolution has begun. pic.twitter.com/Lx0IAx0JHD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 1, 2024

WCJB reported: