Resurfaced Footage Shows Diddy with Teenager Justin Bieber, Teasing Secret Activities as ‘Every 15-Year-Old’s Dream’

A video clip showing Sean “Diddy” Combs spending time with a then 15-year-old Justin Bieber has reemerged following the search of the rapper’s properties as part of a federal investigation into human trafficking.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided Combs’ properties in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, and Miami’s Star Island on Monday, March 25, as part of a broader sex trafficking probe.

Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting young women.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.

Footage provided by SkyFOX showed agents arresting a few individuals. It is unclear who was in the home at the time of the raid. It is unclear who was detained by the feds.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, an American musician and producer, has instigated legal action against Combs, his son Justin Dior Combs, chief of staff Kristen Khorram, and various entities including Universal Music Group and Motown Records.

Jones alleges enduring illegal and traumatic experiences while residing with Combs and working on the “Love” album.

The lawsuit accuses Combs of continuous recording demands, illegal drug use and distribution, as well as the provision of spiked beverages to minors and sex workers. Jones has compared Khorram to Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in allegedly procuring drugs for Combs’ operations.

In a detailed account, Jones describes an incident at a Hollywood recording studio where a shooting took place, resulting in injuries to himself and another individual, known only as “G.” The lawsuit claims Combs instructed witnesses to misinform police about the circumstances of the shooting.

In light of these developments, Homeland Security Investigations spearheaded the operation that targeted Combs’ Holmby Hills and Star Island homes. Although details of the investigation are scarce, the statement from Homeland Security confirms it is part of a broader inquiry requiring federal and local law enforcement collaboration.

Combs, through his legal representation, denounced the raids, describing them as unnecessarily aggressive and defending his innocence in the face of the allegations.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Combs told The Daily Mail.

Revelations from retired NYPD detective Derrick Parker, once part of the “Hip Hop Cops,” suggest that Combs’ influence might have previously shielded him from scrutiny. Parker hinted at the possibility of an informant within Diddy’s inner circle propelling the federal investigation.

The controversy deepens with the emergence of a video showing Combs alongside a 15-year-old Justin Bieber, making statements that have raised eyebrows in light of the current allegations.

In the video, Combs boasts about spending forty-eight hours with Bieber, hinting at activities kept secret from the public eye.

Daily Mail reported:

In the clip Diddy, born Sean Love Combs, stands next to the young pop sensation and tells the camera ‘He’s having forty-eight hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose,’ he explained. ‘But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.’ The hip hop mogul added: ‘I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. Trending: Powerful House Democrat ‘Sends a Shockwave’ Through Political Scene by Announcing Retirement ‘I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next forty-eight hours he’s with me and we’re gonna go full crazy.’ Bieber, wearing a black baseball cap and purple shirt smiles and looks up at Diddy throughout the video, making small comments such as ‘yeah’ and ‘full crazy.’ The video was posted to social media and triggered an outpouring of criticism and concern, with one person labelling the footage ‘creepy’.

