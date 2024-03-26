Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Says He’s Victim of ‘Witch Hunt’ After Feds Raid His Homes, Handcuff His Sons in Connection with Sex-Trafficking Investigation

Music mogul and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs said he is the victim of a “witch hunt” after the feds raided his homes and handcuffed his sons.

Federal agents on Monday raided the Miami and Los Angeles homes belonging to rapper Sean Combs in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations executed the raids on Combs’ Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles and his Miami home on Star Island.

Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting young women.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement Monday.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Combs told The Daily Mail.

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,’ Dyer added. “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” Dyer said.

Combs’ two sons – Justin and King Combs – were handcuffed on Monday.

WATCH:

JUST IN: I obtained new video from Monday’s Homeland Security raid at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ home in L.A. One of his sons can be seen in handcuffs as federal agents use a loud speaker to say “come out with your hands up”. #Diddy #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/aNRPsQIZE3 — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) March 26, 2024

The black Gulfstream 5 owned by rapper and music mogul Sean Combs touched down in Antigua on Monday after the feds raided his Miami and Los Angeles homes.

TMZ tracked Combs’ private jet to the Caribbean island amid the federal raids on his homes.

It was initially unclear if Sean Combs was on the Gulfstream 5 in Antigua.

The island’s Prime Minister told Newsweek that there is “no credible” information Sean Combs arrived there on the private jet on Monday.

“There is no credible information that he is here. To the contrary, he did not arrive on the flight yesterday to Antigua,” Prime Minister Browne said.