WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Deliver Remarks on Supreme Court’s 9-0 Win for Trump and America at 12 PM ET

President Trump will deliver remarks on the Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling today that overturned the Colorado Supreme Court’s attempt to remove President Trump from the state’s ballot.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Supreme Court said the states lack the power to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution against Presidential candidates.

“For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand,” the high court’s ruling said.

In December, the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to the ruling.

However, all nine SCOTUS Justices disagreed with the politically motivated Colorado Supreme Court justices–even the liberal justices!

A very small few angry leftists were seen outside the Supreme Court following the ruling, holding up signs branding Trump, who has been politically persecuted by the current regime, a Nazi or comparing him to Hitler.

It was a weak turnout, to say the least…

Trump responded to the ruling earlier, saying, “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!”

Tune in live from Palm Beach, Florida at 12 pm ET below.

Watch Live below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: