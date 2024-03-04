BREAKING: Supreme Court Puts Trump Back on Colorado Ballot – UNANIMOUS DECISION – Trump Responds

The US Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled Trump can stay on the Colorado primary 2024 ballot.

The Supreme Court said the states lack the power to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution against Presidential candidates.

“For the reasons given, responsibility for enforcing Section against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States. The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand,” the high court’s ruling said.

CNBC reported:

The Supreme Court on Monday tossed out a Colorado court ruling that barred Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot because of a provision in the U.S. Constitution related to people who engage in insurrection. The unanimous decision in Trump’s favor by the Supreme Court — which means votes he garners on Tuesday’s ballot will count for the former president — was not a surprise.

In December the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to the ruling.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court on Trump’s ballot eligibility wrapped in early February.

The Supreme Court expressed skepticism as they heard arguments from Colorado lawyer Jason Murray. Even the liberal justices expressed concern.

It was unanimous.

“All nine Members of the Court agree with that result. Our colleagues writing separately further agree with many of the reasons this opinion provides for reaching it,” the Supreme Court’s ruling said.

Trump fired off a response.

“BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” Trump said on Truth Social

President Trump is currently battling similar challenges in Maine and Illinois.

The US Constitution has three requirements to be president: