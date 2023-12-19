BREAKING: Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump From 2024 Ballot – SCOTUS to Make Final Decision

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democrats – 3 of the justices dissented to Tuesday’s ruling.

Here are the four that voted in favor of banning Trump from the 2024 ballot:

All 7 Colorado Supreme Court Justices were appointed by Democrats. 3 of them dissented with the ruling to bar Trump. Here are the 4 that voted for. pic.twitter.com/oDl6c8acX9 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 20, 2023

The legal challenge to block Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot in Colorado citing the 14th Amendment is headed to the state’s supreme court earlier this month.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

The state’s high court left room for an appeal. The ruling will go into effect on January 4, 2024.

Trump will appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court, according to a statement released by the Trump campaign.

NBC News reported:

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s ballots for the 2024 election due to his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, reversing a lower court ruling. But the state Supreme Court stayed its ruling from taking effect until Jan. 4, “subject to further appellate proceedings.” The ruling is the first time a state court has agreed that Trump, who is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, should be barred from ballots in a state because of a U.S. constitutional provision barring people who have engaged in “insurrection” from federal office.

The non-jury trial in Colorado was decided by a biased, Democrat judge who already rejected Trump’s efforts to shut down the lawsuit seeking to block him from the 2024 presidential ballot citing the 14th Amendment.

Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace previously ripped Trump’s arguments against the lawsuit.

“If the Party, without any oversight, can choose its preferred candidate, then it could theoretically nominate anyone regardless of their age, citizenship, residency,” she wrote. “Such an interpretation is absurd; the Constitution and its requirements for eligibility are not suggestions, left to the political parties to determine at their sole discretion.”

Similar 14th Amendment lawsuits are being fought in states across the nation.

Last month the Minnesota Supreme Court flatly rejected a bid to block President Trump from the primary ballot.

DEVELOPING…