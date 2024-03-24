NYC Mayor Eric Adams Cancels Trip to Southern Border, Claims It Is Too Unsafe

New York City Eric Adams has canceled his trip to the southern border on the grounds it is not safe enough for him to visit.

Adams, whose city is at breaking point under the pressure of tens of thousands of illegal aliens expecting hospitality, had been invited to the visit area of Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in San Juan.

According to The New York Post, mayoral spokeswoman Amaris Cockfield confirmed the cancelation in a statement Saturday:

As Lent draws to a close, our team was excited to stand with faith and humanitarian leaders who have dedicated their lives to serving the most needy among us, and we were eager to discuss our work in New York City and explore new ways to collaborate with leaders in cities across the country. But due to safety concerns at one of the cities we were going to visit in Mexico flagged by the U.S. Department of State, we have decided to pause this visit at this time.

The trip would have been Adams’s second visit to the border. Last October, he visited the Mexican city of Puebla, where he delivered a confusing message of both “Mi casa es su casa” while also stating that New York was unable to take in any more migrants.

“We are neighbors. We are familia. Mi casa es su casa. Your struggles are my struggles,” Adams said. “There is no more room in New York. Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not. “We don’t want to put people in congregate shelters. We don’t want people to think they will be employed.”

Despite constantly complaining about the constant flow of people arriving in New York, Adams has yet to demand that Joe Biden fully secure the border and end the migant invasion. Instead, he has sought to persuade other parts of the country to take shoulder the burden instead.

Over 10 million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally since Joe Biden seized office in 2021, more people than the population of 36 states. As thousands arrive on a daily basis, that figure is increasing every day and may well be an underestimation of the real numbers.

Due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s refusal to see his state foot the bill for Biden’s open border policies, many are transported to so-called “sanctuary cities” such as New York, Chicago and Denver where they have their food, accomodation and healthcare paid for by the local taxpayers.