New York City Mayor Eric Adams Visits Mexico ‘Mi Casa es su Casa,’ But Surprise! ‘There’s No More Room’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams traveled to Puebla, Mexico on Thursday and delivered a message as convoluted and confusing as Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Adams bloviated about the deep ties between the Mexican state, that has sent 800,000 people to New York over the years, before dropping the news that his city is at capacity.

AP reports:

“We are neighbors. We are familia. Mi casa es su casa. Your struggles are my struggles,” Adams said inside the legislative chamber shortly after state Gov. Sergio Salomón Céspedes dubbed him “Mayor of Puebla York.” Migrants “are our future and we cannot lose one of them,” Adams said. Speaking to reporters immediately afterwards, however, the mayor was more direct. “There is no more room in New York. Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not,” he said. “We don’t want to put people in congregate shelters. We don’t want people to think they will be employed.”

The comments come after New York City’s request to a court on Tuesday, to suspend its unique, so-called “right to shelter.”

Anyone in need in the city is guaranteed a bed in the city’s shelter system under the “Right to Shelter” mandate. However, this decades old mandate could not have foreseen the invasion New York is facing today.

Adams has increasingly expressed frustration with dealing with the realities of embracing Sanctuary City status.

At an Upper West Side town hall meeting in September, Adams said of Joe Biden’s broken border policies, “Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City,” and “The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

BREAKING: Mayor Adams basically conceding New York City is done because of illegal immigration and warns New Yorkers illegals will flood ALL neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/Lj5E3BSvDX — nycphotog (@nycphotog) September 7, 2023

Adams tried warning illegal border crossers in July that the city was full. Politico reported that under a new mayoral directive, single adult migrants will only be allowed to stay in the city’s shelter system for 60 days, after which they will be required to reapply for a slot.

Adams also recently complained that 50% of the city’s hotel rooms are now occupied by illegal migrants.

Adams “we are too full” itinerary tour includes Mexico, Ecuador and Columbia.